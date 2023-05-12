

ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Los Angeles metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live,

homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability

plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 3% to $334,994.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others.

Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Los Angeles metro area using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The ZHVI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. Data was available for 152 cities and towns in Los Angeles.

Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Stacker

#30. La Habra Heights, CA

– Typical home value: $1,269,352

– 1-year price change: -1.3%

– 5-year price change: +35.6%



Stacker

#29. Sierra Madre, CA

– Typical home value: $1,313,061

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +39.6%



Stacker

#28. Redondo Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $1,341,752

– 1-year price change: -1.5%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%



Stacker

#27. Los Alamitos, CA

– Typical home value: $1,373,671

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +40.1%



Stacker

#26. Dana Point, CA

– Typical home value: $1,454,784

– 1-year price change: -1.3%

– 5-year price change: +46.7%

Stacker

#25. North Tustin, CA

– Typical home value: $1,460,826

– 1-year price change: +1.0%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%



Stacker

#24. San Clemente, CA

– Typical home value: $1,473,669

– 1-year price change: +1.9%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%



Stacker

#23. South Pasadena, CA

– Typical home value: $1,525,275

– 1-year price change: -5.9%

– 5-year price change: +36.2%



Stacker

#22. El Segundo, CA

– Typical home value: $1,533,568

– 1-year price change: -7.1%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%



Stacker

#21. Ladera Heights, CA

– Typical home value: $1,572,874

– 1-year price change: -2.9%

– 5-year price change: +57.9%

Stacker

#20. Santa Monica, CA

– Typical home value: $1,612,022

– 1-year price change: -6.6%

– 5-year price change: +26.4%



Stacker

#19. Calabasas, CA

– Typical home value: $1,618,904

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +50.6%



Stacker

#18. Coto de Caza, CA

– Typical home value: $1,619,584

– 1-year price change: +1.0%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%



Stacker

#17. Topanga, CA

– Typical home value: $1,633,880

– 1-year price change: -2.2%

– 5-year price change: +59.7%



Stacker

#16. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

– Typical home value: $1,736,492

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +50.6%

Stacker

#15. Rolling Hills Estates, CA

– Typical home value: $1,909,802

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%



Stacker

#14. Villa Park, CA

– Typical home value: $1,975,523

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +40.2%



Stacker

#13. La Canada Flintridge, CA

– Typical home value: $1,990,011

– 1-year price change: -5.9%

– 5-year price change: +33.7%



Stacker

#12. Bradbury, CA

– Typical home value: $2,040,092

– 1-year price change: -6.2%

– 5-year price change: +11.2%



Stacker

#11. Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA

– Typical home value: $2,072,647

– 1-year price change: +3.1%

– 5-year price change: +43.7%

Stacker

#10. Hermosa Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,083,416

– 1-year price change: -0.9%

– 5-year price change: +48.1%



Stacker

#9. San Marino, CA

– Typical home value: $2,278,259

– 1-year price change: -4.5%

– 5-year price change: +14.2%



Stacker

#8. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

– Typical home value: $2,642,609

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.1%



Stacker

#7. Laguna Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,731,031

– 1-year price change: +0.8%

– 5-year price change: +41.8%



Stacker

#6. Manhattan Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,859,420

– 1-year price change: -0.7%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

Stacker

#5. Newport Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,907,930

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +43.5%



Stacker

#4. Malibu, CA

– Typical home value: $3,326,388

– 1-year price change: -5.1%

– 5-year price change: +82.9%



Stacker

#3. Beverly Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $3,531,118

– 1-year price change: -6.2%

– 5-year price change: +57.5%



Stacker

#2. Rolling Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $4,114,937

– 1-year price change: -1.5%

– 5-year price change: +47.9%



Stacker

#1. Hidden Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $4,744,665

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +77.6%

