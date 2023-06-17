

Best draft picks in Los Angeles Clippers history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Los Angeles Clippers history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#47. Richard Anderson

– Stacker score: 1.5

– 32nd overall pick in 1982

– Played one season with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 7.6 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

#46. Brian Skinner

– Stacker score: 1.5

– 22nd overall pick in 1998

– Played five seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.8 win shares, -2.5 box plus/minus, -1.5 VORP

#45. Kim Hughes

– Stacker score: 1.5

– 45th overall pick in 1974

– Career averages: 3.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 7.1 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 1.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 1976 ABA Champ

#44. Ken Charles

– Stacker score: 1.9

– 38th overall pick in 1973

– Played three seasons with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 9.8 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 2.0 VORP

#43. Darius Miles

– Stacker score: 2.3

– Third overall pick in 2000

– Played two seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 9.5 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 3.0 VORP

#42. Keyon Dooling

– Stacker score: 2.3

– 10th overall pick in 2000

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.5 win shares, -2.0 box plus/minus, -0.2 VORP

#41. Terance Mann

– Stacker score: 2.6

– 48th overall pick in 2019

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.3 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 2.3 VORP

#40. Gary Grant

– Stacker score: 2.8

– 15th overall pick in 1988

– Played seven seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 12.0 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 3.7 VORP

#39. Marko Jarić

– Stacker score: 2.9

– 30th overall pick in 2000

– Played three seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 12.1 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 3.8 VORP

#38. Lorenzen Wright

– Stacker score: 2.9

– Seventh overall pick in 1996

– Played three seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 8.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 30.5 win shares, -2.6 box plus/minus, -3.0 VORP

#37. Elliot Perry

– Stacker score: 3.0

– 37th overall pick in 1991

– Played one season with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.0 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 3.6 VORP

#36. Manute Bol

– Stacker score: 3.1

– 97th overall pick in 1983

– Career averages: 2.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 12.3 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 4.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x BLK Champ

— 1985-86 All-Defensive

#35. Chris Kaman

– Stacker score: 3.3

– Sixth overall pick in 2003

– Played eight seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.6 win shares, -1.9 box plus/minus, 0.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 1x All Star

#34. Tom McMillen

– Stacker score: 3.4

– Ninth overall pick in 1974

– Played two seasons with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.2 win shares, -2.0 box plus/minus, -0.1 VORP

#33. Reggie Bullock

– Stacker score: 3.6

– 25th overall pick in 2013

– Played two seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 20.8 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 2.6 VORP

#32. Michael Brooks

– Stacker score: 3.7

– Ninth overall pick in 1980

– Played four seasons with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 16.5 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP

#31. Chris Wilcox

– Stacker score: 3.9

– Eighth overall pick in 2002

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 1.2 VORP

#30. Lamond Murray

– Stacker score: 3.9

– Seventh overall pick in 1994

– Played five seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 11.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 19.8 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 4.0 VORP

#29. Cornell Warner

– Stacker score: 4.8

– 24th overall pick in 1970

– Played three seasons with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 6.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.8 win shares

#28. Craig Hodges

– Stacker score: 4.9

– 48th overall pick in 1982

– Played two seasons with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.2 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#27. Ken Norman

– Stacker score: 5.2

– 19th overall pick in 1987

– Played six seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.1 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 4.9 VORP

#26. Shaun Livingston

– Stacker score: 5.3

– Fourth overall pick in 2004

– Played three seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.9 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 4.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

#25. Loy Vaught

– Stacker score: 5.3

– 13th overall pick in 1990

– Played eight seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 35.8 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 2.2 VORP

#24. Al-Farouq Aminu

– Stacker score: 5.8

– Eighth overall pick in 2010

– Played one season with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.6 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 6.5 VORP

#23. Benoit Benjamin

– Stacker score: 5.8

– Third overall pick in 1985

– Played six seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 11.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.7 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 4.8 VORP

#22. Danny Ferry

– Stacker score: 6.2

– Second overall pick in 1989

– Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 34.8 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.9 VORP

– Accolades

— 2003 NBA Champ

#21. Reggie Williams

– Stacker score: 6.4

– Fourth overall pick in 1987

– Played three seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.0 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 9.0 VORP

#20. Eric Piatkowski

– Stacker score: 6.7

– 15th overall pick in 1994

– Played nine seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 31.0 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 7.9 VORP

#19. Quentin Richardson

– Stacker score: 7.1

– 18th overall pick in 2000

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.8 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 8.5 VORP

#18. Eric Gordon

– Stacker score: 8.0

– Seventh overall pick in 2008

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 16.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.6 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 8.8 VORP

#17. Charles Smith

– Stacker score: 8.0

– Third overall pick in 1988

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 14.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 40.9 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 8.1 VORP

#16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– Stacker score: 8.2

– 11th overall pick in 2018

– Played one season with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 21.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.0 win shares, 3.2 box plus/minus, 13.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 2022-23 All-NBA

— 1x All Star

#15. Elmore Smith

– Stacker score: 10.4

– Third overall pick in 1971

– Played two seasons with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 13.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 34.7 win shares

– Accolades

— 1973-74 BLK Champ

#14. Eric Bledsoe

– Stacker score: 12.4

– 18th overall pick in 2010

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 46.1 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 18.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x All-Defensive

#13. Arvydas Sabonis

– Stacker score: 12.4

– 77th overall pick in 1985

– Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 47.3 win shares, 4.4 box plus/minus, 18.4 VORP

– Accolade

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#12. Danny Manning

– Stacker score: 13.4

– First overall pick in 1988

– Played six seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 55.1 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 18.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x All Star

#11. Michael Cage

– Stacker score: 14.3

– 14th overall pick in 1984

– Played four seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 74.4 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 13.7 VORP

– Accolades

— 1987-88 TRB Champ

#10. Tom Chambers

– Stacker score: 15.1

– Eighth overall pick in 1981

– Played two seasons with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 18.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 79.0 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 12.0 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 5.2%

– Accolades

— 2x All-NBA

— 1986-87 AS MVP

— 4x All Star

#9. Randy Smith

– Stacker score: 18.5

– 104th overall pick in 1971

– Played seven seasons with Buffalo Braves and two seasons with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 60.1 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 2.6%

– Accolades

— 1975-76 All-NBA

— 1977-78 AS MVP

— 2x All Star

#8. Brent Barry

– Stacker score: 18.6

– 15th overall pick in 1995

– Played three seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 70.5 win shares, 2.6 box plus/minus, 27.7 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#7. Terry Cummings

– Stacker score: 19.4

– Second overall pick in 1982

– Played two seasons with San Diego Clippers

– Career averages: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 91.1 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 22.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 1982-83 ROY

— 2x All-NBA

— 2x All Star

#6. DeAndre Jordan

– Stacker score: 20.5

– 35th overall pick in 2008

– Played 10 seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 9.0 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 95.8 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 22.0 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 3.7%

– Accolades

— 2023 NBA Champ

— 2x TRB Champ

— 3x All-NBA

— 2x All-Defensive

#5. Lamar Odom

– Stacker score: 20.7

– Fourth overall pick in 1999

– Played five seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 13.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 77.0 win shares, 1.9 box plus/minus, 31.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#4. Spencer Haywood

– Stacker score: 28.5

– 30th overall pick in 1971

– Career averages: 20.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 61.4 win shares

– Accolades

— 1980 NBA Champ

— 1969-70 MVP

— 1969-70 ROY

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Blake Griffin

– Stacker score: 30.8

– First overall pick in 2009

– Played eight seasons with Los Angeles Clippers

– Career averages: 19.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 81.1 win shares, 3.3 box plus/minus, 32.8 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 54.8%

– Accolades

— 2010-11 ROY

— 5x All-NBA

— 6x All Star

#2. Bob McAdoo

– Stacker score: 43.2

– Second overall pick in 1972

– Played five seasons with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 22.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 89.1 win shares

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 1974-75 MVP

— 3x Scoring Champ

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Adrian Dantley

– Stacker score: 47.1

– Sixth overall pick in 1976

– Played one season with Buffalo Braves

– Career averages: 24.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 134.2 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 43.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x Scoring Champ

— 1976-77 ROY

— 2x All-NBA

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee