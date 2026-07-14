Skip to Content
Stacker-Los Angeles

How gas prices have changed in Los Angeles in the last week

By
New
Published 2:42 PM

pan demin // Shutterstock

 

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 6.

Los Angeles by the numbers
– Gas current price: $5.39
— California average: $5.38
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)
– Year change: +$0.84 (+18.3%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $6.49 (10/5/22)

– Diesel current price: $6.62
– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.3%)
– Year change: +$1.52 (+29.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $7.86 (4/8/26)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lafayette, IN: $2.89
#2. Columbus, IN: $2.95
#3. Fort Wayne, IN: $2.95

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $5.58

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Francisco, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.58

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#3. Bakersfield, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.63

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.67

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.85

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Los Angeles

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.