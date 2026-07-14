Top 25 songs in Los Angeles on Shazam in the past week
Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Los Angeles. Data is as of July 09, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Dracula (JENNIE Remix)
– Artist: Tame Impala & JENNIE
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in two other metros
— Top 20 song in 11 other metros
— Top 25 song in 17 other metros
— Top 50 song in 35 other metros
#24. hate that i made you love me
– Artist: Ariana Grande
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in one other metro
— Top five song in two other metros
— Top 10 song in seven other metros
— Top 20 song in 26 other metros
#23. La Cheyenne
– Artist: El De Las R’s
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 25 song in two other metros
— Top 50 song in 14 other metros
#22. Ayúdame
– Artist: LOS DOS DE TAMAULIPAS
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in one other metro
— Top five song in two other metros
— Top 10 song in three other metros
— Top 20 song in four other metros
#21. Dancing On My Own
– Artist: Robyn
– Popularity in other metros
— Top five song in one other metro
— Top 10 song in four other metros
— Top 20 song in 24 other metros
— Top 25 song in 32 other metros
#20. Die On This Hill
– Artist: SIENNA SPIRO
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in five other metros
— Top 20 song in 21 other metros
— Top 25 song in 26 other metros
— Top 50 song in 46 other metros
#19. Desvelado
– Artist: Bobby Pulido
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 20 song in five other metros
— Top 25 song in six other metros
— Top 50 song in 11 other metros
#18. Raindance
– Artist: Dave & Tems
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in two other metros
— Top five song in four other metros
— Top 10 song in 11 other metros
— Top 20 song in 18 other metros
#17. Movin’ To The Sun
– Artist: HUGEL, Imael Angel & Ultra Naté
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in one other metro
— Top three song in two other metros
— Top five song in four other metros
— Top 10 song in seven other metros
#16. Spend Dat
– Artist: Yung Miami
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in seven other metros
— Top five song in 19 other metros
— Top 10 song in 37 other metros
— Top 20 song in 47 other metros
#15. Ghetto Love Story
– Artist: BabyChiefDoit
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in 18 other metros
— Top five song in 32 other metros
— Top 10 song in 43 other metros
— Top 20 song in 50 other metros
#14. I Knew It, I Knew You (From
– Artist: Taylor Swift
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in one other metro
— Top three song in seven other metros
— Top five song in 16 other metros
— Top 10 song in 31 other metros
#13. Wonderwall
– Artist: Oasis
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in three other metros
— Top 20 song in 21 other metros
— Top 25 song in 29 other metros
— Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#12. So Easy (To Fall In Love)
– Artist: Olivia Dean
– Popularity in other metros
— Top five song in one other metro
— Top 10 song in 10 other metros
— Top 20 song in 30 other metros
— Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#11. Risk It All
– Artist: Bruno Mars
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in two other metros
— Top 20 song in 23 other metros
— Top 25 song in 34 other metros
— Top 50 song in 52 other metros
#10. NUEVAYoL
– Artist: Bad Bunny
– Popularity in other metros
— Top five song in one other metro
— Top 10 song in three other metros
— Top 20 song in 17 other metros
— Top 25 song in 20 other metros
#9. Beretta (De Los Cerros La Escuela)
– Artist: El De Las R’s
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in five other metros
— Top 20 song in 22 other metros
— Top 25 song in 29 other metros
— Top 50 song in 43 other metros
#8. Gut Genug (mit Blumengarten & Shirin David)
– Artist: KITSCHKRIEG, Blumengarten & Shirin David
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in one other metro
— Top three song in 11 other metros
— Top five song in 29 other metros
— Top 10 song in 49 other metros
#7. Choosin’ Texas
– Artist: Ella Langley
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in five other metros
— Top three song in 34 other metros
— Top five song in 43 other metros
— Top 10 song in 51 other metros
#6. Sign of the Times
– Artist: Harry Styles
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in four other metros
— Top three song in 10 other metros
— Top five song in 16 other metros
— Top 10 song in 40 other metros
#5. Self Aware
– Artist: Temper City
– Popularity in other metros
— Top 10 song in five other metros
— Top 20 song in 13 other metros
— Top 25 song in 23 other metros
— Top 50 song in 47 other metros
#4. the grudge
– Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
– Popularity in other metros
— Top five song in one other metro
— Top 10 song in 14 other metros
— Top 20 song in 39 other metros
— Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#3. Dai Dai
– Artist: Shakira & Burna Boy
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in one other metro
— Top three song in 11 other metros
— Top five song in 21 other metros
— Top 10 song in 33 other metros
#2. Take Me Home, Country Roads (Original Version)
– Artist: John Denver
– Popularity in other metros
— Top three song in five other metros
— Top five song in eight other metros
— Top 10 song in 19 other metros
— Top 20 song in 35 other metros
#1. RUBBERZ
– Artist: Fenix Flexin & Purps On The Beat
– Popularity in other metros
— Top song in 46 other metros
— Top three song in 50 other metros
— Top five song in 51 other metros
— Top 10 song in 55 other metros