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Stacker-Los Angeles

Movies and TV shows casting this week in Los Angeles

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New
Published 10:25 PM

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Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Dance – Pop Music Video

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Role – Stylist (pay not available)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

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Music Video for Major Recording Artist

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Pastor ($400-500)
— Wedding Guests – Men ($300-400)
— Wedding Guests Women ($300-400)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Shared Crossing

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Amelia ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
— Jarmon Father ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
— Jarmon Brothers ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
— Mark ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
— Virgin Mary ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
— Beautiful Woman ($750/session day +20% agency fee)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

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Apple Film

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Track Coach (231/8 SAG, 147.36/8 NU )
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

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Il Funerale

– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Francesca ($125 / day)
— Gene ($125 / day)
— Nonna ($125 / day)
— Deb ($125 / day)
— Michael ($125 / day)
— Walter ($125 / day)
— Sabrina ($125 / day)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here

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Hundred Percent

– Project type: television series
– Roles:
— Union/Non-union 18tly Men – Works 7.29-7.31 (231/8)
— Union/Non-union Men – Nerdy Types Works 7.29-7.31 (231/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the television series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Revenge is Best Served Cold

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Hunted Turned Hunter (250)
— Tough Guy (150)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

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