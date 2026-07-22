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Stacker-Los Angeles

Movies and TV shows casting this week in Los Angeles

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Published 10:25 PM

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

 

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

Nospace

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Cadet (Oc Locals Only) (pay not available)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

zef art // Shutterstock

Heart to Heart

– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Eric (pay not available)
— Charlie (pay not available)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here

New Africa // Shutterstock

Big Brother Audience

– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Thursday July 23 6pm.. ($72.48/4 hrs..could run longer with more pay)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Christmas Showdown 2

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Biz Owner (40s-50s) / Intern (20s) (231/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

New Africa // Shutterstock

New Untitled Film

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Model Type French Male Ages 18-30 Very Chiseled Face Brunette (231/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

13 Going on 30

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Hip, Young Workers ($231/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Hundred Percent

– Project type: television series
– Roles:
— Looking for Union African American Women 50-70 with Big Smiles – Works 7.27 (231/8 union)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the television series here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Impressions

– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— John Doe ($257 per day + 10% agency fee if applicable)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Technoblade

– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Technodad ($250/ Per Day)
— Alex (Technoblade) ($400/Per Day)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here

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