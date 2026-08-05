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Stacker-Los Angeles

Movies and TV shows casting this week in Los Angeles

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Published 10:25 PM

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

 

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

New Africa // Shutterstock

Major Edm Artist Music Video

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Ice Skater / Pole Dancer ($1,000 (10-12 hours))
— Ice Skater Comfortable with Pole Dancing ($1,000 (10-12 hours))
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

The African American Love Story

– Project type: television series
– Roles:
— Lauryn ($475 per filing day )
— Cameron ($475 per filing day )
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the television series here

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

Sorry Not Sorry

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Band Member Adult (100.00)
— Badd Ass Band Member (100.00)
— Subway Rider (75)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Apple Film

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Track Crowd (231/8)
— Pedestrian W/Car (231/8)
— Homeless (231/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Grammy Award Winning Artist Music Video

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Lead Actress: Ms Linda ($1,500 (10 to 12 hours))
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Untitled Artist Music Video

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Rush Call (Bingo Players Background) Shoots in Pomona ($250/10 + $20 mileage)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Casting Call August 11th Glendale Area

– Project type: music video
– Roles:
— Extras ($100-$150)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the music video here

New Africa // Shutterstock

Nonunion Movie

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Cops, Detectives, Emts, Forensic, Etc ($147.36/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

zef art // Shutterstock

Epic Event

– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Party Host (Cost of your Event)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the reality TV show here

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