The best school district in every state
MaxyM // Shutterstock
Between parental politics, after-school programs, and PTA meetings, navigating school districts can be hard—and choosing the district that is best for your child is even harder.
Stacker analyzed 2021 data from Niche to calculate the best school district in every state. Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another—which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.
Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn’t just one or the other; it’s a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district.
Keep reading to see how your district stacks up, or to help narrow your search for where you plan to move and raise a family.
A3pfamily // Shutterstock
Alabama: Madison City Schools
– Location: Madison, AL
– Students: 11,290
– Student to teacher ratio: 18:1
– Reading proficient: 74%
– Math proficient: 76%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $10,075
– Average teacher salary: $56,964
Vilmos Varga // Shutterstock
Alaska: Skagway School District
– Location: Skagway, AK
– Students: 141
– Student to teacher ratio: 10:1
– Reading proficient: 87%
– Math proficient: 82%
– Graduation rate: data unavailable
– Expenditure per student: $27,098
– Average teacher salary: data unavailable
JulieTFarbarik // Wikimedia Commons
Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District
– Location: Tucson, AZ
– Students: 5,427
– Student to teacher ratio: 19:1
– Reading proficient: 70%
– Math proficient: 69%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $9,023
– Average teacher salary: $45,311
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
– Location: Fayetteville, AR
– Students: 941
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 91%
– Math proficient: 90%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $8,247
– Average teacher salary: $19,430
Mike24 // Wikimedia Commons
California: Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
– Location: Los Gatos, CA
– Students: 3,520
– Student to teacher ratio: 22:1
– Reading proficient: 84%
– Math proficient: 74%
– Graduation rate: 97%
– Expenditure per student: $22,373
– Average teacher salary: $109,507
teofilo // Wikimedia Commons
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
– Location: Colorado Springs, CO
– Students: 5,274
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 69%
– Math proficient: 62%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $12,794
– Average teacher salary: $49,119
WestportWiki // Wikimedia Commons
Connecticut: Westport School District
– Location: Westport, CT
– Students: 5,509
– Student to teacher ratio: 11:1
– Reading proficient: 85%
– Math proficient: 81%
– Graduation rate: 99%
– Expenditure per student: $24,436
– Average teacher salary: $78,283
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
Delaware: Cape Henlopen School District
– Location: Lewes, DE
– Students: 5,643
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 63%
– Math proficient: 54%
– Graduation rate: 87%
– Expenditure per student: $27,295
– Average teacher salary: $54,163
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons
Florida: St. Johns County School District
– Location: St Augustine, FL
– Students: 41,897
– Student to teacher ratio: 18:1
– Reading proficient: 74%
– Math proficient: 79%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Expenditure per student: $10,614
– Average teacher salary: $40,715
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
Georgia: Buford City Schools
– Location: Buford, GA
– Students: 4,966
– Student to teacher ratio: 12:1
– Reading proficient: 65%
– Math proficient: 75%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Expenditure per student: $14,134
– Average teacher salary: $62,865
Joel Bradshaw // Wikimedia Commons
Hawaii: Hawaii Department of Education
– Location: Honolulu, HI
– Students: 181,278
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 54%
– Math proficient: 42%
– Graduation rate: 84%
– Expenditure per student: $15,305
– Average teacher salary: $64,871
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
Idaho: McCall-Donnelly School District
– Location: Mccall, ID
– Students: 1,285
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 76%
– Math proficient: 64%
– Graduation rate: 92%
– Expenditure per student: $12,644
– Average teacher salary: $63,957
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
– Location: Lincolnshire, IL
– Students: 4,265
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 77%
– Math proficient: 78%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $27,205
– Average teacher salary: $93,403
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
– Location: West Lafayette, IN
– Students: 2,411
– Student to teacher ratio: 17:1
– Reading proficient: 84%
– Math proficient: 80%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: data unavailable
– Average teacher salary: data unavailable
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District
– Location: Bettendorf, IA
– Students: 5,084
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 90%
– Math proficient: 93%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $12,790
– Average teacher salary: $62,711
Axarchy // Wikimedia Commons
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
– Location: Overland Park, KS
– Students: 22,783
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 63%
– Math proficient: 57%
– Graduation rate: 97%
– Expenditure per student: $12,597
– Average teacher salary: $52,026
David Prahl // Shutterstock
Kentucky: Fort Thomas Independent Schools
– Location: Fort Thomas, KY
– Students: 3,129
– Student to teacher ratio: 17:1
– Reading proficient: 79%
– Math proficient: 76%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $13,947
– Average teacher salary: $61,062
kite studio // Shutterstock
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
– Location: Zachary, LA
– Students: 5,551
– Student to teacher ratio: 18:1
– Reading proficient: 84%
– Math proficient: 83%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Expenditure per student: $11,024
– Average teacher salary: $63,115
Pat Shrader // Shutterstock
Maine: Yarmouth Schools
– Location: Yarmouth, ME
– Students: 1,652
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 77%
– Math proficient: 70%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $15,532
– Average teacher salary: $76,051
Wallstreethotrod // Wikimedia Commons
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
– Location: Ellicott City, MD
– Students: 57,907
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 55%
– Math proficient: 59%
– Graduation rate: 92%
– Expenditure per student: $17,691
– Average teacher salary: $75,357
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
Massachusetts: Hopkinton Public Schools
– Location: Hopkinton, MA
– Students: 3,685
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 81%
– Math proficient: 80%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $21,205
– Average teacher salary: $90,157
transly // Wikimedia Commons
Michigan: Novi Community School District
– Location: Novi, MI
– Students: 6,694
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 58%
– Math proficient: 65%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $15,743
– Average teacher salary: $64,153
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
Minnesota: Minnetonka Public School District
– Location: Minnetonka, MN
– Students: 10,970
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 82%
– Math proficient: 81%
– Graduation rate: 97%
– Expenditure per student: data unavailable
– Average teacher salary: $70,887
smolaw // Shutterstock
Mississippi: Petal School District
– Location: Petal, MS
– Students: 4,137
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 62%
– Math proficient: 74%
– Graduation rate: 88%
– Expenditure per student: $9,121
– Average teacher salary: $45,799
Prostock-studio // Shutterstock
Missouri: School District of Clayton
– Location: Clayton, MO
– Students: 2,644
– Student to teacher ratio: 11:1
– Reading proficient: 74%
– Math proficient: 74%
– Graduation rate: 99%
– Expenditure per student: $24,173
– Average teacher salary: $87,936
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock
Montana: Hobson Public Schools
– Location: Hobson, MT
– Students: 117
– Student to teacher ratio: 8:1
– Reading proficient: 65%
– Math proficient: 45%
– Graduation rate: data unavailable
– Expenditure per student: $20,536
– Average teacher salary: $47,034
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
– Location: Elkhorn, NE
– Students: 9,857
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 81%
– Math proficient: 82%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $12,789
– Average teacher salary: $52,076
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Nevada: Eureka County School District
– Location: Eureka, NV
– Students: 321
– Student to teacher ratio: 5:1
– Reading proficient: 67%
– Math proficient: 42%
– Graduation rate: data unavailable
– Expenditure per student: $31,373
– Average teacher salary: $86,955
lonndubh // Shutterstock
New Hampshire: SAU 70
– Location: Hanover, NH
– Students: 1,125
– Student to teacher ratio: 11:1
– Reading proficient: 85%
– Math proficient: 76%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $26,401
– Average teacher salary: $97,402
Henry Gray // Wikimedia Commons
New Jersey: Princeton Public Schools
– Location: Princeton, NJ
– Students: 3,809
– Student to teacher ratio: 11:1
– Reading proficient: 78%
– Math proficient: 65%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $25,217
– Average teacher salary: $80,903
C4dickson // Wikimedia Commons
New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools
– Location: Los Alamos, NM
– Students: 3,749
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 57%
– Math proficient: 49%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Expenditure per student: $12,679
– Average teacher salary: $53,559
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
New York: Jericho Union Free School District
– Location: Jericho, NY
– Students: 3,075
– Student to teacher ratio: 9:1
– Reading proficient: 88%
– Math proficient: 91%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $36,392
– Average teacher salary: $131,477
Unknown // Wikimedia Commons
North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
– Location: Chapel Hill, NC
– Students: 12,422
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 67%
– Math proficient: 59%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Expenditure per student: $13,086
– Average teacher salary: $45,683
Rido // Shutterstock
North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2
– Location: Edmore, ND
– Students: 50
– Student to teacher ratio: 4:1
– Reading proficient: 75%
– Math proficient: 65%
– Graduation rate: data unavailable
– Expenditure per student: $28,918
– Average teacher salary: $39,357
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Ohio: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
– Location: Cincinnati, OH
– Students: 2,037
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 92%
– Math proficient: 92%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $19,658
– Average teacher salary: $78,941
Rido // Shutterstock
Oklahoma: Jenks Public Schools
– Location: Jenks, OK
– Students: 12,465
– Student to teacher ratio: 17:1
– Reading proficient: 44%
– Math proficient: 42%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Expenditure per student: $9,864
– Average teacher salary: $40,194
Bentoman // Wikimedia Commons
Oregon: Lake Oswego School District
– Location: Lake Oswego, OR
– Students: 7,066
– Student to teacher ratio: 20:1
– Reading proficient: 85%
– Math proficient: 75%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Expenditure per student: $11,810
– Average teacher salary: $63,837
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
– Location: Wayne, PA
– Students: 3,682
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 89%
– Math proficient: 79%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $23,994
– Average teacher salary: $95,865
0xF8E8 // Wikimedia Commons
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
– Location: Barrington, RI
– Students: 3,343
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 71%
– Math proficient: 63%
– Graduation rate: 97%
– Expenditure per student: $15,529
– Average teacher salary: $87,640
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
South Carolina: Fort Mill School District
– Location: Fort Mill, SC
– Students: 16,081
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 68%
– Math proficient: 73%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Expenditure per student: $15,825
– Average teacher salary: $53,305
Lincoln Beddoe // Shutterstock
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
– Location: Brandon, SD
– Students: 4,284
– Student to teacher ratio: 18:1
– Reading proficient: 75%
– Math proficient: 68%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $9,699
– Average teacher salary: $49,540
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
Tennessee: Collierville Schools
– Location: Collierville, TN
– Students: 9,096
– Student to teacher ratio: 16:1
– Reading proficient: 60%
– Math proficient: 60%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $15,810
– Average teacher salary: $54,202
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
– Location: Austin, TX
– Students: 8,132
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 80%
– Math proficient: 81%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Expenditure per student: $24,109
– Average teacher salary: $51,587
Yuganov Konstantin // Shutterstock
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
– Location: Layton, UT
– Students: 875
– Student to teacher ratio: 22:1
– Reading proficient: 74%
– Math proficient: 72%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Expenditure per student: $6,834
– Average teacher salary: $34,263
David Prahl // Shutterstock
Vermont: South Burlington School District
– Location: South Burlington, VT
– Students: 2,759
– Student to teacher ratio: 13:1
– Reading proficient: 71%
– Math proficient: 59%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Expenditure per student: $22,235
– Average teacher salary: $79,969
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
– Location: Falls Church, VA
– Students: 2,620
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 92%
– Math proficient: 82%
– Graduation rate: 97%
– Expenditure per student: data unavailable
– Average teacher salary: $95,479
Architectsea // Wikimedia Commons
Washington: Mercer Island School District
– Location: Mercer Island, WA
– Students: 4,522
– Student to teacher ratio: 18:1
– Reading proficient: 87%
– Math proficient: 83%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $15,721
– Average teacher salary: $73,066
Rido // Shutterstock
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
– Location: Morgantown, WV
– Students: 11,679
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 54%
– Math proficient: 50%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Expenditure per student: $13,372
– Average teacher salary: $51,077
hxdbzxy // Shutterstock
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
– Location: Brookfield, WI
– Students: 7,334
– Student to teacher ratio: 15:1
– Reading proficient: 63%
– Math proficient: 68%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Expenditure per student: $14,092
– Average teacher salary: $80,756
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2
– Location: Sheridan, WY
– Students: 3,532
– Student to teacher ratio: 14:1
– Reading proficient: 75%
– Math proficient: 72%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Expenditure per student: $15,520
– Average teacher salary: $69,785
