Moving to Europe? Here is what finding a home from the US actually looks like.

You can spend weeks researching European cities, comparing neighborhoods, and building a spreadsheet of living costs before you book a flight. None of that prepares you for the moment you actually have to rent an apartment from another continent. You cannot walk through the place. You cannot meet the landlord. You cannot tell from a listing whether the photos are recent, the price is real, or the person on the other end is who they say they are. And housing is the one thing you cannot figure out after you land.

This guide from HousingAnywhere breaks down what the rental process actually looks like for Americans moving to Europe, and where it most commonly goes wrong.

Listings that lie

The first problem Americans encounter when searching for European housing is not a shortage of options. It is not knowing which ones are real.

Open rental markets across Europe, particularly the classifieds sites, expat Facebook groups, and general listing boards that show up first in a Google search, are full of listings that bear little relationship to the actual property. Photos taken years ago, amenities that no longer exist, locations listed in the wrong neighborhood, prices that have quietly increased since the ad was posted, and in the worst cases, properties that do not exist at all.

For an American searching from across the Atlantic without the ability to do a quick drive-by, ask a local friend to check the place out, or cross-reference the listing against local knowledge, there is no easy way to separate reliable listings from misleading ones. The information gap that a local renter would close with a twenty-minute visit stays open for an American until they are already on European soil, which is often too late.

What separates a purpose-built international rental platform from a general classifieds site is the quality of information available before a renter commits. Listings that include high-quality photos, videos, floor plans, and detailed descriptions allow someone searching from thousands of miles away to develop a meaningful picture of a property without visiting it in person. American renters should prioritize platforms that hold listings to those standards, because the difference matters considerably more to someone who cannot visit than to a local who can.

Who is actually on the other end

Even when a listing looks legitimate, the person behind it may not be. Rental fraud targeting Americans in European cities is well documented precisely because Americans combine the qualities that make ideal targets: urgency, distance, and unfamiliarity with how local rental systems work.

Some of the most common fraud patterns are straightforward. A landlord collects a deposit and disappears. The property turns out to be a sublet that the original tenant had no legal right to offer. A person presents themselves as the property owner, collects several months of rent upfront, and by the time the renter arrives, the actual owner has no knowledge of any agreement.

Americans are particularly exposed to these scenarios for a reason that goes beyond just being far away. They cannot cross-reference a landlord against local knowledge, visit a property to meet someone before committing, or quickly escalate to local consumer protection authorities if something goes wrong. They also have no frame of reference for what legitimate European landlord behavior looks like, which makes it harder to recognize when something is off. By the time the problem becomes apparent, they may already be on a plane.

Landlord identity verification before a listing goes live is a standard that informal rental channels in any European city simply cannot match. For an American renter with no local knowledge to fall back on, confirming that a landlord is who they say they are, and that their bank account has been verified through a secure identification process, raises the baseline of trust considerably. Platforms that also actively monitor and remove fraudulent listings provide a layer of protection that open classifieds sites and expat forums are not structured to offer.

Fine print in a foreign language

Rental contracts vary significantly between European countries, and almost none of them work the way American leases do. What is standard practice in one market, such as a landlord retaining part of the deposit for routine cleaning at the end of a tenancy, might be legally prohibited in another. Notice periods, subletting rules, utility responsibilities, and early termination clauses all operate differently depending on which country you are renting in, and most of that variation is completely invisible to someone renting in Europe for the first time.

The practical consequence is that American renters routinely sign contracts without fully understanding what they are agreeing to. When something goes wrong, they may discover they waived protections they did not know existed, or agreed to terms that would not hold up in a local court, but which are extremely difficult to challenge from abroad, especially after the fact.

Language compounds the problem. Even Americans who speak some of the local language are rarely comfortable reading a legal document in it. Those who do not speak it at all are dependent on whatever the landlord chooses to explain, which is not a reliable basis for a binding legal agreement.

American renters should look for platforms that keep all landlord communication in one place rather than pushing it to WhatsApp or email, where there is no record and no oversight. Standardized agreements with transparent terms around deposits and duration give a renter signing from another country considerably more clarity than an informal document exchanged through back-and-forth emails with a stranger in another country.

Wiring money into the unknown

At some point in the process, an American renting in Europe has to send money to someone they have never met, in a country they may never have visited, in a currency that is not their own. This is one of the highest-risk moments in the entire process, and it is where the structural gap between American and European financial systems becomes most visible.

Informal European rental arrangements typically involve direct bank transfers, often for substantial sums. A first month’s rent plus a deposit of two or three months is not unusual in many European cities, meaning an American renter might wire the equivalent of several thousand dollars to a private individual before having any confirmation that the arrangement is legitimate. Unlike a credit card transaction, which carries dispute protections that American consumers are accustomed to, an international wire transfer to a private account carries essentially none. Once it clears, the money is gone regardless of what happens next.

American renters also face a structural disadvantage that local European renters do not. Without a European credit history, a local bank account, or references from previous landlords in that country, they are often asked for larger deposits because landlords perceive them as higher risk. This creates a situation where the American renter carries more financial exposure at exactly the moment when they have the least information and the least ability to verify what they are committing to.

Renters should look for platforms that hold the first month’s rent in escrow until after move-in rather than transferring it immediately to the landlord. When payment is protected until the renter has confirmed the property matches what was advertised, the risk profile of committing from the US shifts meaningfully, and so does the availability of recourse if something is wrong upon arrival.

Day one, something is wrong

Even a rental arranged carefully can have problems at move-in. A promised appliance is missing. The property has not been cleaned. The heating does not work. In most circumstances, these are manageable inconveniences. For an American who has just completed a transatlantic move, possibly jet-lagged, without local contacts, without a working European phone plan yet, and with every other aspect of the relocation still to organize, the same problems land very differently.

In informal rental arrangements, there is often no clear path for resolving move-in issues quickly. A landlord who was responsive during the booking process may become difficult to reach once the money has been transferred. Without a local support structure, the renter is left to navigate problems in an unfamiliar system, in a language they may not speak fluently, in a country whose consumer protection processes they do not know how to access.

This is why protection that extends through the move-in period matters more than it might appear to during an initial search from the U.S. Americans planning a European move should ask specifically what a platform does in the case of a last-minute landlord cancellation or a property that significantly misrepresents its listing, not just what happens at the point of payment.

A market built for locals, increasingly navigable for everyone else

The number of Americans relocating to Europe for graduate programs, remote work, corporate assignments, and personal reasons has grown steadily, and the housing infrastructure supporting that movement has had to evolve to meet it. A rental market designed around the assumption of physical presence, local references, and shared legal and cultural context does not serve that population well, and for a long time, there was no structured alternative.

Americans moving to Europe for a semester, a year, or an open-ended stay are not well served by short-stay booking platforms built around nightly rates for tourists, and they are not well served by local rental markets built around applicants with European credit histories and local landlord references. The gap between those two options is where most of the friction in American-to-Europe relocation has historically lived.

A growing category of international rental platforms now exists specifically to close that gap, combining broad digital search across hundreds of European cities with the verification standards, payment protections, and move-in support that remote renters need. For any American planning a move to Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, or Italy, knowing what to look for in a medium-term rental platform is as practical a starting point as researching visa requirements or opening a European bank account.

This story was produced by HousingAnywhere and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.