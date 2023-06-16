

AZP Worldwide // Shutterstock

States that grow the most vegetables

Scenic Farm with red barn in the background.

When it comes to their daily greens, many Americans like to shop local. Unlike fruits, the U.S. is able to grow most of the vegetables it consumes domestically, and the market for home-grown produce has boomed over the past decade. Since the USDA began keeping an inventory of farmers markets across the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, the number of recorded markets has increased to 8,720, with total estimated annual sales ringing in at $1 billion.

No matter where you live, however, it is likely that the sprouts and spuds you’re perusing down the street were grown in one of just a select handful of locations. Ten states were responsible for 79% of U.S. vegetable sales in 2017; among those states, California on its own accounted for 42%. Among the vegetables that are imported, about three out of every four pounds of international vegetables come from Mexico.

Stacker cited data from the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Census, most recently completed in 2017, to identify the states producing the most vegetables. A few important caveats to note: Data on acreage for Kansas and Nevada was not available, so these two states are listed as unranked with information on the number of farms. States are ranked by the harvested acreage of vegetables for fresh consumption, rather than processing. Items like potatoes are considered vegetables, but often go on to processing rather than produce aisle sales, and are thus not counted amongst statewide vegetable sales.

Read on to find out how much your state contributes to the number of fresh veggies on shelves at markets across the U.S.



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Kansas (unranked)

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 484

– Acres harvested for processing: Data not available

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 50



randy andy // Shutterstock

Nevada (unranked)

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 96

– Acres harvested for processing: Data not available

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 18



LBill45 // Shutterstock

#48. Wyoming

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 610 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 76 (8.0 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 7 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 17 (0.4 acres per farm)



JohnDSmith // Shutterstock

#47. South Dakota

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 827 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 189 (4.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 2 acres (0.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 5 (0.4 acres per farm)



Canva

#46. Alaska

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 1,006 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 260 (3.9 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 12 acres (1.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 25 (0.5 acres per farm)



George Wirt // Shutterstock

#45. Rhode Island

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,078 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 208 (10.0 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 158 acres (7.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 33 (4.8 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. West Virginia

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,427 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 956 (2.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 224 acres (8.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 196 (1.1 acres per farm)



Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#43. Vermont

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,370 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 692 (4.9 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 83 acres (2.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 77 (1.1 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. New Hampshire

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,656 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 585 (6.2 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 39 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 38 (1.0 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Oklahoma

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,184 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 500 (8.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 2,677 acres (39.0% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 14 (191.2 acres per farm)



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Iowa

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,883 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,070 (4.6 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 2,822 acres (36.6% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 31 (91.0 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Utah

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 5,742 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 639 (9.0 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 948 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 96 (9.9 acres per farm)



Canva

#38. Hawaii

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,164 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 840 (9.7 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 415 acres (4.8% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 137 (3.0 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Louisiana

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,264 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 741 (11.2 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 4,655 acres (36.0% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 143 (32.6 acres per farm)



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#36. Missouri

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,418 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,373 (6.1 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 10,069 acres (54.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 217 (46.4 acres per farm)



Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock

#35. Kentucky

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,520 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,351 (3.6 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 442 acres (4.9% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 400 (1.1 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Connecticut

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,017 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 957 (9.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 233 acres (2.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 60 (3.9 acres per farm)



Canva

#33. Arkansas

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,500 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 715 (13.3 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 1,562 acres (14.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (13.9 acres per farm)



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#32. Delaware

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,481 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 148 (77.6 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 22,069 acres (65.8% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 79 (279.4 acres per farm)



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#31. Montana

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,682 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 380 (30.7 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 71 acres (0.6% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 52 (1.4 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Maryland

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 12,171 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 881 (13.8 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 17,167 acres (58.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 135 (127.2 acres per farm)



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#29. Alabama

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 13,999 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,482 (9.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 5,682 acres (28.9% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 10 (568.2 acres per farm)



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#28. Nebraska

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,239 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 408 (34.9 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 9,026 acres (38.8% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 42 (214.9 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Illinois

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,946 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,246 (12.0 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 46,462 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 371 (125.2 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. New Mexico

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,003 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,476 (11.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 10,973 acres (39.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 224 (49.0 acres per farm)



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#25. Tennessee

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,573 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,844 (9.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 10,116 acres (36.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 343 (29.5 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Massachusetts

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 18,407 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,360 (13.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 608 acres (3.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (5.4 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Virginia

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,900 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,726 (11.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 2,765 acres (12.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 260 (10.6 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Indiana

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,999 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,327 (15.1 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 20,149 acres (50.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 192 (104.9 acres per farm)



Canva

#21. Mississippi

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 22,656 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,247 (18.2 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 14,180 acres (38.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 287 (49.4 acres per farm)



f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. South Carolina

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,754 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,674 (15.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 4,564 acres (15.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 106 (43.1 acres per farm)



Canva

#19. Ohio

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,966 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,772 (9.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 9,331 acres (26.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 421 (22.2 acres per farm)



Canva

#18. Minnesota

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 28,581 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,634 (17.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 183,892 acres (86.5% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 1,257 (146.3 acres per farm)



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#17. Maine

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 31,227 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,337 (23.4 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 31,013 acres (49.8% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 195 (159.0 acres per farm)



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#16. North Dakota

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,332 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 186 (195.3 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 42,673 acres (54.0% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 80 (533.4 acres per farm)



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Pennsylvania

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,569 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,062 (9.0 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 11,495 acres (23.9% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 444 (25.9 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Oregon

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 38,320 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,679 (22.8 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 115,707 acres (75.1% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 440 (263.0 acres per farm)



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#13. New Jersey

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 41,005 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,332 (30.8 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 6,793 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 159 (42.7 acres per farm)



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#12. Wisconsin

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 57,915 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,404 (24.1 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 193,180 acres (76.9% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 832 (232.2 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Michigan

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 63,867 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,808 (22.7 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 101,754 acres (61.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 631 (161.3 acres per farm)



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 64,981 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,399 (19.1 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 59,879 acres (48.0% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 484 (123.7 acres per farm)



Canva

#9. Colorado

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 75,601 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 974 (77.6 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 3,690 acres (4.7% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 134 (27.5 acres per farm)



Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#8. Washington

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 79,092 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,047 (38.6 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 246,543 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 518 (476.0 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Texas

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 84,544 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,184 (38.7 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 17,659 acres (17.3% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 266 (66.4 acres per farm)



Canva

#6. Georgia

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 101,771 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,914 (53.2 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 6,902 acres (6.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 102 (67.7 acres per farm)



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 122,479 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,245 (37.7 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 32,927 acres (21.2% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 585 (56.3 acres per farm)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Arizona

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 141,594 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,259 (112.5 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 3,407 acres (2.3% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 74 (46.0 acres per farm)



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#3. Idaho

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 204,072 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 976 (209.1 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 150,206 acres (42.4% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 402 (373.6 acres per farm)



Mia2you // Shutterstock

#2. Florida

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 207,051 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,766 (117.2 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 38,325 acres (15.6% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 53 (723.1 acres per farm)



Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#1. California

– Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 870,274 acres

– Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,468 (194.8 acres per farm)

– Acres harvested for processing: 300,299 acres (25.7% of all vegetable production)

– Farms producing vegetables for processing: 942 (318.8 acres per farm)

Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.