How to calculate late fees on invoices and when to charge them

The math behind late payment charges is simple. On a $5,000 invoice at 1.5% per month, the fee is $75. The harder part is applying the calculation consistently and building the policy around it so the fee holds up when a customer pushes back.

Most companies have late fee terms buried somewhere in their contracts, but how to calculate late fees on invoices rarely gets the operational attention it deserves. The enforcement gap can show up quickly in collections. Terms may exist on paper while enforcement stays inconsistent, documentation gets thin, and the finance team waives fees often enough to weaken the policy over time. The result can be a policy that exists in theory but loses force in day-to-day accounts receivable work.

Brex explains the three dominant fee structures with the invoice late fee formula for each. It also covers what a reasonable fee can look like, when to charge, and sample payment terms language you can adapt. The final sections connect late fee policy to the broader accounts payable and accounts receivable program, where those enforcement decisions actually happen.

What are invoice late fees?

An invoice late fee is a charge added to an overdue invoice when a customer fails to pay by the agreed-upon due date. It is typically disclosed in a written agreement before any work begins and kept proportionate to the delay, though practices and requirements can vary by jurisdiction and contract type.

When is the invoice payment due?

Before you can charge a late fee, you need a due date that the customer agreed to. The due date is what determines when the clock starts, and if it’s ambiguous, the fee can be harder to enforce. A clearly stated due date on every contract and invoice removes the most common source of that ambiguity before it becomes a dispute.

Common payment term structures translate into a specific calendar date from the invoice issue date. “Due upon receipt” means payment is expected immediately on delivery of the invoice. Net 7, Net 14, and Net 30 mean the full amount is due seven, 14, or 30 days from the invoice date, respectively. A 2/10 Net 30 term means the customer gets a 2% discount if they pay within 10 days, with the full amount due at 30 days. None of these codes includes late fee terms, which are typically stated separately.

When no due date appears on the invoice or in the contract, default rules vary by state, and relying on implied defaults can carry risks. A common practice is to state the due date explicitly on every contract and invoice, and to confirm applicable requirements with your legal counsel.

Types of late fee structures

Once the fee terms are in place, the next choice is structure. Three structures are common in B2B invoicing. They are flat fees, percentage fees, and annual percentage rate (APR)-style interest. Each fits a different invoice profile and payment pattern. A fourth structure, the scaled flat-rate fee, sits between the flat and percentage models and is worth understanding for businesses whose invoice mix spans a wide range of sizes.

Flat and tiered fee structures

A flat-rate fee ties the fixed charge to the size of the invoice rather than applying the same dollar amount to every account. A common structure tiers the fee by invoice size: $10 to $25 for invoices under $500, $25 to $100 for invoices between $500 and $5,000, and a fee above $100 for invoices over $5,000, adjusted to reflect industry norms. This structure combines the simplicity of a flat fee with the proportionality of a percentage fee, which can make it easier to apply consistently across accounts of different sizes. It’s common in service businesses where invoice amounts cluster into predictable tiers.

Percentage late fees

A percentage late fee applies a monthly rate to the outstanding amount. This structure scales naturally with invoice size, making the fee proportionate whether the balance is small or large. The key distinction is whether the fee compounds.

With a noncompounding percentage, the fee is usually calculated against the original invoice amount, so it stays constant each month. With compounding, the fee is calculated against the growing balance, which means the charge can increase over time. Contracts should state the method clearly so the customer can trace how the charge was calculated. Note that some states limit or regulate compounding of late fees or finance charges; your legal counsel can confirm what’s permissible in the jurisdictions where you operate. Ambiguity about compounding can create avoidable disputes.

APR-style interest fees

If you need more precision than monthly rounding provides, an APR-style fee expresses the charge as an annual rate prorated by the number of days overdue. This approach is especially useful for large, long-sitting balances because it accounts for exact days rather than full months. Most contracts using this structure typically default to a 365-day year.

Some companies also use graduated structures that increase the rate as the invoice ages, or add a separate administrative fee to cover collections costs. Again, rate limits and other restrictions can vary by state and contract type, so your legal counsel can confirm what applies in your situation. Documentation becomes more important the more moving pieces you add.

How do you calculate late fees on invoices?

Most invoice late fee formulas combine three inputs. The base amount, the rate, and the time period all factor into the calculation. The formulas aren’t complex, but disciplined calculation may matter because small choices about the base amount or day count can change the result and the defensibility of the fee.

The practical work starts with choosing the right base amount, applying the correct day-count method, the rule for how days are counted, most commonly actual days in a 365-day year, and documenting the calculation clearly. Once those inputs are set, the math follows directly. Consistent application of those inputs can be just as important as the formula itself.

Flat fee calculation

The formula for a flat late fee works the same way each billing period, regardless of how large or small the invoice is. That consistency is the selling point of the flat fee structure, and it’s also its limitation. A charge that feels proportionate on a $2,000 invoice can look arbitrary on a $200 one.

Late fee = flat amount × number of late periods

If a customer owes $800 on an invoice with a $35 flat late fee, the total due after one late period is $835.00. If the fee applies per billing cycle and the invoice sits unpaid for three months, the total fee is $105.00 ($35 × 3), bringing the balance to $905. These are illustrative examples only; actual calculations should reflect the specific terms in your contract.

Percentage fee calculation

The formula for a noncompounding percentage fee keeps the base fixed at the original invoice amount, which means the monthly charge stays the same no matter how long the invoice sits unpaid. That predictability can make it straightforward to explain to customers and may be easier to audit internally.

Late fee = original invoice amount × monthly rate × months overdue

On a $5,000 invoice with a 1.5% monthly rate, the fee is $75.00 per month, always calculated against the original $5,000. After three months overdue, the total fees are $225.00, bringing the balance to $5,225.00.

With compounding interest, the formula shifts.

Balance after N months = original invoice × (1 + monthly rate)^N

On that same $5,000 invoice at 1.5% monthly, month one can produce $75 in interest (balance: $5,075). Month two calculates against $5,075, producing $76.13 (balance: $5,151.13). After three months, the balance can reach $5,228.40.

The divergence between compounding and noncompounding grows meaningfully as invoices age. At three months, the compounded balance can reach $5,228.39 versus $5,225 noncompounded, a gap of $3.39. At six months, the gap can reach $17.22, with the compounded balance at $5,467.22 versus $5,450. At 12 months, the gap can grow to $78.09, with the compounded balance at $5,978.09 versus $5,900. For large invoices that sit past 90 days, the method stated in the contract can have a real dollar consequence. As noted above, some states can restrict compounding of commercial late charges. Confirm with your legal counsel before using this structure.

APR-style calculation

The daily per diem formula ties the charge directly to the number of days overdue, which can make it the most precise of the three approaches. It avoids the rounding decisions that monthly-rate contracts require, and it can produce a number that maps cleanly onto your AR aging report. For large balances or invoices heading toward review, that precision matters.

Late fee = invoice amount × annual rate × (days overdue ÷ 365)

On a $10,000 invoice at 18% annual rate with 30 days overdue, the daily rate is 18% ÷ 365 ≈ 0.0493% per day. The late fee is $10,000 × (0.18 ÷ 365) × 30 = $147.95, bringing the total to $10,147.95. These figures are illustrative; your contracted rate and applicable state law will determine the actual calculation.

Original amount vs. outstanding balance

The base you use for calculation changes the outcome significantly, so the contract needs to specify which one applies. On a $5,000 invoice at 1.5% monthly, using the original amount can produce a flat $75 fee each month. Using the outstanding balance can produce a growing charge that starts at $75 and can increase each period.

Partial payments make the base choice even more important. If a customer has made a partial payment of $2,000 on a $5,000 invoice, the fee calculation will depend on the method specified in the agreement. Some agreements calculate fees on the unpaid balance, while others use the original invoice amount. Contracts typically specify which base applies; your legal counsel can confirm which approach makes sense for your situation.

What counts as a reasonable late fee?

There is no universal standard for what constitutes a reasonable late fee. A late fee that many businesses would consider reasonable generally aligns with the contract terms and stays proportionate to the delay. A 1.5% per month rate often appears in commercial contract language as a reference point, but the right rate can depend on your customer relationships and account strategy.

In many commercial contexts, grace periods are a matter of contract design, though applicable requirements may vary by state and contract type. Even where they’re not required, a short grace period can reduce disputes from customers whose payments crossed in transit.

Percentage-based fees handle proportionality more naturally than flat fees, which is one reason they can be more common in enterprise billing. The practical question is whether the fee is calibrated to encourage on-time payment without straining the customer relationship.

When should you charge late payment charges?

Charging late payment charges is a judgment call driven by payment data and account strategy. The point isn’t to charge every fee your contract allows. It’s to enforce terms in a way that shapes behavior without undermining the customer relationship.

A documented waiver can sometimes support the broader customer relationship better than the fee itself. But systematic nonenforcement can teach customers that stated terms are negotiable, which may weaken the policy across the whole portfolio. A good policy usually leaves room for exceptions without turning every exception into a new norm. The difference is discretion with documentation versus drift without it.

Good reasons to charge

Fees may be worth applying when the account’s payment pattern signals elevated risk and the charge reinforces terms the customer already accepted. Common scenarios include chronic late payers with documented patterns across multiple invoices, new customer relationships where early enforcement sets expectations, accounts that haven’t communicated proactively about delays, and large invoices creating meaningful cash flow exposure. When the reason for charging is clear and documented, the fee can support the broader collections process.

When to waive or defer

Many businesses may choose to waive fees when the late payment doesn’t reflect elevated risk or when an internal process contributed to the delay. First-time late payments from long-term, high-value customers, billing disputes the customer raised before the due date, internal errors such as late-sent invoices or incorrect purchase order references, and accounts in active renewal discussions can be common waiver scenarios. If you do waive, document it with a reason code, the approver’s name, and a written acknowledgment to the customer that the waiver is a one-time exception. Applying waiver decisions consistently and based on documented criteria can help support fair treatment across similarly situated customers.

Some businesses may communicate waivers by letting the customer know the fee is being waived as a one-time courtesy, and that it will apply going forward. That framing can preserve the policy’s credibility without damaging the relationship.

Early payment discounts as an alternative

Some businesses find it worth weighing whether an early payment discount would do more to improve cash flow than a late fee policy. A 2/10 net 30 term offers the customer a 2% discount if they pay within 10 days, with the full amount due at 30 days. Early payment discount capture is often underused, with many companies leaving it on the table because their AP workflows aren’t fast enough to take advantage of it. For some businesses, offering a discount carries lower administrative cost than chasing and collecting late fees, and it gives customers a reason to prioritize the invoice. The tax treatment of early payment discounts may vary depending on your accounting method and jurisdiction; consult your tax advisor before implementing a discount program.

Grace periods

A structured reminder sequence can reduce reliance on fees by catching overdue invoices early. Companies usually move from a brief grace period to automated reminders, to a firmer notice with fee disclosure, and then to escalation if the account remains unpaid. For high-value, high-risk accounts, proactive outreach before the due date can also make sense. A repeatable sequence can make enforcement look consistent and deliberate rather than abrupt. Predictability may reduce disputes and support faster collections.

Reminder cadence

Reminder timing should typically match the account’s risk and value. Lower-risk accounts may only need automated reminders tied to due dates and grace periods. Higher-risk accounts often benefit from earlier outreach and closer coordination between finance, sales, and customer-facing teams. Consistent cadence may make it easier to decide when a fee should apply. It also gives your team better data on whether the issue is customer behavior, process friction, or a dispute that should be handled before a charge is added.

How do late fees fit into your accounts receivable program?

Late fees are one piece of a broader AR operating model. A finance team that relies on fees as its primary collections tool misses the larger opportunity to improve payment behavior before an invoice becomes seriously overdue. The main drivers of lower days sales outstanding (DSO) are automated invoice processing, consistent payment reminders, standardized collections processes, and customer segmentation. Late fees can work best as a backstop.

Data on payment patterns

Detailed AR data such as an accounts receivable aging report segmented by payment history, invoice size, and risk profile can support more targeted fee decisions, making it possible to apply fees where they’re likely to change payment behavior and consider waivers where they’re not, rather than treating every overdue invoice the same way. Tying fee decisions back to account history tends to produce outcomes that are easier to document and defend.

Automation reduces the need for fees

Once you know which accounts are chronically late, process improvements are usually the next step. Invoice automation, embedded payment links, automated payment reminders, and aging dashboards address the root cause of most late payments, which is process friction. According to PYMNTS’ B2B Payments Innovation Readiness Playbook, as cited by the Association for Financial Professionals, firms using automated AR processes average 40 days DSO compared to 47 days for nonautomated firms.

When invoice processing runs cleanly and payment workflows go out on schedule, late fees become the exception for accounts with persistent nonpayment rather than the default response to avoidable process gaps. Many finance teams find that automation-first approaches can help reduce overall reliance on penalties and produce more consistent payment behavior over time.

When fees aren’t enough

For accounts where late fees aren’t changing behavior and the balance continues to grow, invoice factoring is worth considering as an alternative. Invoice factoring can convert receivables into cash by advancing a percentage of eligible invoices, often around 70% to 90% of the face value, with the remainder paid after collection minus fees. That advance rate reflects general market practice and is not a guarantee; actual terms vary significantly by provider, the creditworthiness of your customers, and the age of the receivables. Whether the business or the factor bears the risk of customer nonpayment depends on the structure agreed to in the contract. The terms and financial implications of factoring arrangements can vary significantly by provider; review any arrangement with your financial and legal advisors before signing. Factoring is generally a more expensive path than collecting the full balance directly, but it converts receivables to cash more quickly for accounts where collection has stalled.

Cross-functional coordination

Once automation is in place, governance may matter more because fee enforcement affects customer relationships at the same time. A fee that’s technically correct but applied without coordination can surface a dispute that damages an account worth keeping. The goal is a process where the right people are involved at the right point, not one where finance acts unilaterally and sales finds out after the fact.

In many organizations, a common structure may involve legal confirming that fee language exists in signed agreements; sales being notified when any account reaches a significant overdue threshold, with input on whether to request a waiver but not unilateral authority to grant one; customer success flagging early payment signals; and finance owning the policy, the waiver log, and aggregate reporting.

A practical reason code system gives the waiver log the data it needs. Useful codes cover the most common scenarios: first-time late from a longstanding customer, billing dispute raised before due date, internal invoicing error, strategic account in active renewal, payment confirmed in transit, and approved payment plan in place. A quarterly review cadence on the waiver log can help the team spot patterns and adjust the policy rather than just responding to individual exceptions.

Build late fee policy into your invoice process

Late fees matter because they shape how customers read your payment terms. If the calculation is unclear or enforcement is inconsistent, the fee may lose most of its value long before it reaches collections. The practical goal is a policy that your team can apply the same way across similar accounts, document when exceptions happen, and connect back to payment data instead of instinct.

For companies trying to standardize collections and cash visibility, that connected workflow makes it easier to spot whether a late payment issue comes from customer behavior or an internal process gap. Those two root causes require different responses, and the data to tell them apart usually lives in the AR aging report. Having it in one place, alongside card spend and expense data, reduces the manual reconciliation that separate systems typically require.

FAQs about late fees on invoices

What happens if a customer disputes a late fee?

A disputed late fee should be handled through your documented waiver process before it escalates. If the customer raises a dispute before the due date or flags a billing error your team made, the fee is generally worth waiving and documenting as an exception. If the dispute comes after the fact with no supporting basis, the strength of the contractual language and your enforcement history will influence how far the disagreement goes. For disputes involving significant amounts, consult your legal counsel before responding. A clear reason code system and a waiver log can make the response straightforward either way.

Do late fees have to be in the contract?

Late fee terms are generally included in the written agreement before performance begins. The invoice should reference those terms, but is typically not the first place they appear. Whether and how late fees must be documented depends on applicable law and may vary by state, industry, and contract type; confirm with your legal counsel. Policy changes generally apply to new agreements rather than existing ones.

Can I add a late fee to an invoice that’s already been sent?

Adding fees to an invoice after the work has been delivered, when those fees were not disclosed in a prior written agreement, may be difficult to collect and could create disputes. If you want to introduce a late fee policy for the first time, get a new written agreement with the customer before the next transaction, and the fee will only apply to invoices issued after that agreement is in effect. Consult your legal counsel before attempting to add fees to invoices already outstanding.

Do late fees have to be charged in whole months?

It depends on the contract language. If the clause says â€˜per month or part thereof,â€˜ a partial month counts as a full month and the full monthly fee applies even if the invoice is only a few days late into the next period. If the clause is calculated by the day, partial months are prorated. How your specific clause is interpreted may depend on applicable state law; confirm the language with your legal counsel.

What happens if a customer refuses to pay a late fee?

If a customer refuses to pay a late fee, your options depend on the amount and the relationship. For smaller fees, a documented waiver with a written notice that the policy applies going forward is often the practical path. For larger balances where the fee is material, a formal demand letter may be the next step. For significant disputed amounts, consult your legal counsel before escalating.

Is 2% per month too high for late fees?

Two percent per month can be considered at the high end of what most commercial contracts use. Whether it makes sense depends on your customer relationships, your industry norms, and whether the rate would change payment behavior or just create disputes. Many finance teams may find that 1% to 1.5% monthly typically achieves results without the friction that higher rates can generate. Whether 2% per month is permissible depends on applicable law since some states impose caps on late charges.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.