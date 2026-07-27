Summer 2026 has already been one for the books. During the week of June 29, wholesale power through PJM Interconnection went from under $40 a megawatt-hour to spike past $1,600 as air conditioners roared to life, topping $2,500 in some areas.

Through July 4, U.S. utilities pushed out more than 100,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity in a single week for the first time on record, according to figures from the Edison Electric Institute—roughly twice what New York City burns through in a year.

A heat dome parked over more than 200 million people prompted the U.S. Department of Energy to issue emergency orders allowing the grid to take extraordinary measures to avoid rolling blackouts. Data centers got a free pass: The Energy Department let plants exceed their pollution limits and cleared the way for data centers to run on backup generators. (Harvard Law’s Ari Peskoe documented how utilities spread those costs across all ratepayers — which means your building helps foot the bill for the AI boom, whether or not you use it.)

Heating, cooling, and ventilation are the biggest energy draws in most commercial buildings—which is why right-sizing your shared office should be your first step before the next heat wave. The cheapest fixes double as the greenest—CANOPY shares how workers (and bosses) can turn power into profit without cooking the budget or planet.

CANOPY

1. Enroll in demand response — get paid to ease off

Grid operators and utilities pay commercial buildings to curtail load during peak events; these programs delivered roughly 8 gigawatts of relief to PJM this summer. The economics are real: Utility programs commonly pay on the order of $10 per kilowatt of committed reduction per month plus per-event performance payments, and one Midwest utility reported paying participants $9.5 million in incentives in 2025 alone. Curtailment service providers now handle enrollment and compliance, and FERC Order 2222 lets groups of smaller buildings aggregate to qualify — yet demand response still meets only about 6.5% of wholesale peak demand nationally.

When the Tower Companies put a 122-kilowatt array on a 1960s residential high-rise outside Washington, the $350,000 system cut nearly 10% of the building’s operating costs and, with a stack of tax incentives, delivered a full after-tax payback in its first year.

2. Move cooling off the dirty peak

Every degree that the cooling setpoint is raised can trim roughly 3% off cooling costs, according to guidance from the District of Columbia’s environmental agency, which draws on Department of Energy data. Grid electricity is also dirtiest and priciest during hot late-afternoon peaks, when utilities fire up the least-efficient “peaker” plants as offices crank the AC. Instead of fighting the afternoon at full tilt, cool the building deeper in the morning when power is cheap and the grid is clean, then coast through the expensive peak hours with the HVAC dialed back so the building’s thermal mass does the work. Running dishwashers, EV chargers, and other big loads in the morning or evening also eases the crunch.

3. Put the building on autopilot

Setting the office to 76–78°F during work hours instead of a meat-locker 70°F is invisible to productivity and very visible on the bill. An ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostat saves about 8% on heating and cooling costs on average by automatically dialing back when a space empties. Aligning HVAC runtime to actual occupancy — nights, weekends, holidays off — targets the single largest end use in commercial buildings. Unoccupied-hours setbacks are among the cheapest efficiency wins available, saving roughly 3% on cooling for every degree of setback in summer per District of Columbia guidance. And always benchmark, submeter, and read your rate — you can’t manage what you don’t measure.

4. Unplug everything you don’t need

Computers, monitors, and copiers left idle still draw power around the clock. A single conference-room display or espresso machine humming through 128 non-working hours a week is pure waste. When the federal General Services Administration (GSA) tested scheduled smart power strips across eight buildings, workstation plug loads fell 26%, and power usage dropped nearly 50% in printer rooms and kitchens. Setting equipment to sleep mode can cut its energy use by roughly 40%, per D.C.’s commercial energy guidance — and switching it fully off at night captures the rest.

5. Check lighting: Swap old bulbs for LEDs; let sensors do the rest

Lighting accounts for roughly 10% of commercial building energy, and LEDs cut consumption up to 90% versus legacy incandescent bulbs while lasting up to 25 times longer, per EIA data. The upgrade often qualifies for utility rebates and the federal 179D deduction. Most offices have made the switch — but check stairwells, storage rooms, signage, and that one hallway everyone forgets. Layer on lighting controls — occupancy sensors and daylight dimming — which EIA notes are among the most accessible efficiency investments and are underused outside the largest buildings.

6. Make small design tweaks to the building you have

You don’t need a new curtain wall. Window films, exterior shading, and cool (high-reflectance) roofs cut the solar heat gain that drives peak cooling load — building-science research consistently flags solar control as the highest-impact lever in cooling-dominated climates. If you have blinds, close them on sun-facing windows during peak heat and before you leave for the day to block solar heat gain. Invest in energy-efficient fans that help people stay comfortable at a higher thermostat setting, since moving air feels cooler than still air. Our Office design shapes work life, and these are moderate-cost design retrofits with an outsized effect on the hottest, most expensive afternoons.

7. Neutralize the residual usage — credibly

After you’ve cut what you can, quality offsetting can help handle the remainder. Curated providers like CNaught build diversified, science-backed portfolios aligned with Oxford University’s Net Zero offsetting principles and screened by independent ratings agencies, sold at a flat per-tonne rate that’s easy to model. For a visible, low-lift commitment, 1% for the Planet certifies businesses that give at least 1% of annual sales — not profit — to vetted environmental groups that are important to you, including local organizations in your town and city. One distinction to keep straight for your reporting: That program certifies the giving, not your operations, so pair offsets and donations with real reduction.

8. Rethink where the workday happens — integrate hybrid and flex office space

The greenest office energy is the energy an emptier building doesn’t burn, and the commute you don’t drive. If you can work remotely some days, roughly two remote days a week is where the carbon math turns positive; below that, rebound trips and home energy can eat the savings, a Cornell–Microsoft analysis found.

If working from home isn’t practical, a coworking space near where you live takes the long commute out of the equation while keeping you out of a half-empty corporate tower. Coworking is also structurally more efficient — shared HVAC, lighting, and equipment run at higher occupancy, so the energy cost per person is far lower. One workplace study found that traditional leased offices generate roughly 158% more emissions per occupier than flexible space.

This story was produced by CANOPY and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.