In-house PPC vs. agency PPC: Which drives better ROI?

In-house PPC versus agency PPC is a decision about expertise, cost structure, and how fast you can scale. An in-house PPC team gives you direct control and deep brand knowledge, while a PPC agency delivers specialized expertise, advanced tools, and cross-account experience.

For many businesses managing $10,000 or more in monthly ad spend or running campaigns across multiple platforms, the choice between an agency and an in-house specialist involves evaluating cost per acquisition, campaign breadth, and adaptation speed. If you’re asking whether you should manage PPC in-house or hire an agency, the sections below from WebFX compare both models across cost, ROI, AI readiness, and scalability so you can decide which fits your business.

What’s the difference between in-house PPC and agency PPC?

In-house PPC means your business hires internal employees to manage pay-per-click advertising (PPC) campaigns across platforms like Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and Meta Ads. These specialists sit inside your company, report to your marketing leadership, and manage campaigns as part of a broader in-house marketing function.

A PPC agency handles the same campaign work through an external team of specialists who manage paid advertising for multiple clients. Agency PPC teams typically include strategists, bid managers, creative specialists, and data analysts who work across accounts, which gives them broader pattern recognition than a solo in-house hire can build.

The decision between PPC in-house versus agency usually comes down to three factors: monthly ad spend, the breadth of platforms you run on, and how much internal bandwidth your team has to stay current on platform changes.

In-house PPC vs. agency PPC at a glance

A side-by-side breakdown of PPC in-house versus agency across the decision factors that take top priority:

WebFX

Pros and cons of in-house PPC

An in-house PPC team offers tight brand alignment and direct communication, but it comes with real limits on the breadth of expertise and scalability. The following factors outline the trade-offs:

Pros of in-house PPC

Deep brand knowledge: Your specialist lives inside the business, so they understand product positioning, customer pain points, and seasonal patterns better than any outside team.

Your specialist lives inside the business, so they understand product positioning, customer pain points, and seasonal patterns better than any outside team. Direct control: Campaign decisions happen in real time without agency approval loops.

Campaign decisions happen in real time without agency approval loops. Faster internal communication: Ad creative iterations and landing page changes can ship same-day when the PPC lead sits on the same team as design and dev.

Cons of in-house PPC

Limited expertise breadth: One specialist can’t match the combined experience of a full agency team that sees hundreds of accounts.

One specialist can’t match the combined experience of a full agency team that sees hundreds of accounts. Tool and platform gaps: Enterprise bid management, attribution, and creative platforms often cost more than a single in-house hire can justify.

Enterprise bid management, attribution, and creative platforms often cost more than a single in-house hire can justify. Scaling bottlenecks: When campaigns expand to three, four, or five platforms, a solo PPC manager runs out of hours.

When campaigns expand to three, four, or five platforms, a solo PPC manager runs out of hours. Hiring risk: Losing your one PPC specialist means restarting the learning curve from zero.

Pros and cons of hiring a PPC agency

A PPC agency delivers specialized expertise and tool access that most in-house teams can’t match, but it trades some direct control for that scale. Here’s the breakdown.

Pros of hiring a PPC agency

Specialized team expertise: Dedicated PPC experts bring strategy, bid management, creative, and analytics skills that are hard to replicate with a single hire.

Dedicated PPC experts bring strategy, bid management, creative, and analytics skills that are hard to replicate with a single hire. Faster optimization speed: Agencies run PPC testing, rotate creatives, and adjust bids faster because the work is distributed across specialists.

Agencies run PPC testing, rotate creatives, and adjust bids faster because the work is distributed across specialists. Cross-account pattern recognition: An agency team sees what works across industries and platforms, which shortens the testing cycle on your account.

An agency team sees what works across industries and platforms, which shortens the testing cycle on your account. Access to advanced tools: Agencies invest in bid management, attribution, and reporting platforms that would cost your business tens of thousands of dollars to license directly.

Agencies invest in bid management, attribution, and reporting platforms that would cost your business tens of thousands of dollars to license directly. Scalability on demand: Need to launch on a new platform or triple your ad spend? An agency team absorbs that without a hiring cycle.

Need to launch on a new platform or triple your ad spend? An agency team absorbs that without a hiring cycle. Measurable performance lifts: Agencies deliver tracked, attributable improvements in cost per lead and campaign efficiency.

Cons of hiring a PPC agency

Less direct control: Campaign changes go through an account manager rather than happening in real time.

Campaign changes go through an account manager rather than happening in real time. Ongoing management fees: Agencies charge either a percentage of ad spend or a flat monthly retainer.

Agencies charge either a percentage of ad spend or a flat monthly retainer. Brand immersion curve: A new agency relationship requires an onboarding period to learn your brand voice, products, and customer pain points before campaigns hit full performance.

Cost comparison: in-house PPC vs. agency PPC

The cost comparison for in-house PPC versus agency PPC involves several factors once the full picture is calculated. Here’s the math.

In-house PPC costs per year

Midlevel PPC specialist salary: $60,000-$90,000

Senior PPC manager salary: $90,000-$120,000

Benefits and payroll taxes (25%-30% of salary): $15,000-$36,000

Tools and platform licenses (bid management, attribution, creative): $15,000-$40,000

Training and certifications: $2,000-$5,000

Total annual in-house PPC cost: $92,000-$201,000 for one specialist

Agency PPC costs per year

Percentage-of-spend model: 10%-20% of monthly ad spend

Flat retainer model: $1,000-$3,000 per month for standard scopes

Tools and platforms: Typically included in retainer

Total annual agency PPC cost: $12,000-$36,000 for standard scopes (higher for enterprise tiers)

For many businesses spending six figures or less per year on paid advertising, an agency costs less than hiring a senior in-house PPC specialist once you factor in tools, benefits, and training. The cost advantage shifts at very high enterprise ad spend levels, where in-house teams can justify the investment.

How AI is reshaping the in-house vs. agency PPC decision

AI is changing the calculus of in-house PPC versus agency PPC faster than any platform shift in the last decade. Google’s Performance Max, Meta’s Advantage+, and Microsoft’s Copilot campaigns now automate bidding, audience targeting, and creative generation in ways that reward teams with deep strategic expertise and first-party data integration.

In-house specialists may face time constraints when testing AI features across multiple campaigns and adapting to frequent platform updates. Agencies run these tests across dozens of accounts and apply the learnings to your campaigns immediately.

The shift toward AI-driven PPC can influence the effectiveness of agency versus in-house management. Teams that already have deep cross-account experience adapt to new AI tools faster than teams learning alongside their first platform rollout.

When to hire a PPC agency vs. keep it in-house

When to hire a PPC agency depends on your ad spend, platform count, and team bandwidth. The decision between in-house management and hiring an agency is often clarified by evaluating these three factors.

Keep PPC in-house when

Monthly ad spend is under $5,000

Campaigns run on one or two platforms

You have a strong in-house PPC specialist with three-plus years of experience

Your product requires deep technical or brand-specific messaging that takes months to learn

Hire a PPC agency when

Monthly ad spend exceeds $10,000

You run campaigns across three or more platforms

You need to scale spend quickly (new product launch, funding round, expansion)

Your in-house team is stretched thin on other marketing channels

AI-driven campaign types (Performance Max, Advantage+) are underperforming your PPC benchmarks

The middle zone ($5,000-$10,000 monthly ad spend) is where the decision depends more heavily on specific organizational needs. If your in-house specialist is strong and your campaigns are stable, keeping it in-house works. If you want to expand platforms, test new audiences, or integrate with a broader marketing strategy, an agency may offer faster scaling and testing capabilities.

The 3C check: Complexity, capacity, capability

Before you make the call on in-house PPC versus agency PPC, run your team through the 3C check. This quick diagnostic surfaces whether your current setup can absorb the workload or whether agency support is the smarter move.

Complexity: How many platforms, campaigns, products, audience segments, and locations are you managing?

How many platforms, campaigns, products, audience segments, and locations are you managing? Capacity: Does your team have enough weekly time to review performance, launch tests, adjust bids, and refresh creative?

Does your team have enough weekly time to review performance, launch tests, adjust bids, and refresh creative? Capability: Does your team have the paid media expertise to improve ROI consistently across Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, paid social, and AI-driven campaign types like Performance Max?

If you answer “no” to two or more of these, agency support usually delivers better ROI than hiring a single in-house specialist. Return on ad spend (ROAS) tracking matters here, too.

The 3C check plus rigorous ROAS tracking gives you a clear picture of whether your in-house team is delivering the performance your budget deserves.

Can you combine in-house and agency PPC?

Yes, a hybrid in-house and agency PPC model works well for businesses that want brand-level control with agency-level execution speed. In this setup, your in-house team owns strategy, brand voice, and budget allocation while the agency handles campaign execution, bid management, creative testing, and reporting.

The hybrid model is especially effective for businesses with $10,000-$50,000 in monthly ad spend that have one experienced in-house marketer but can’t justify a full PPC team. It’s also common for enterprise brands to keep strategic oversight internal while outsourcing execution to specialist agencies.

This story was produced by WebFX and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.