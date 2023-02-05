Thousands of athletes throughout the country compete in ‘Palm Desert Senior Games and International Sports Festival’

After a two year hiatus the 'Palm Desert Senior Games and International Sports Festival' returned to the valley this week.

The tournament is organized by the Desert Recreation District along with the City of Palm Desert.

Thousands of athletes from the valley and throughout the country participated in the senior games. Out of all the sports, pickleball was the most popular.

Some athletes like Michelle Brodeur have been playing sports most of their lives.

"I was very happy to find it. Once I hit 50 to keep me moving and active," says Brodeur.

While others are picking up the paddle for the first time.

"My partner and I yesterday, mixed doubles, it was the first time that we played together, and we got the bronze medal. And he was so ecstatic because it was his first and only tournament," says pickleball participant Hady Fleming.

Fleming says the tournament's age grouping is what attracted her to the the event.

"Then you have your own age group to play in and your own skill level too," says Fleming.

Detlev Rothe, head coach of College of the Desert's volleyball program helps host the senior game's volleyball tournament.

He says Sunday's match included for different age groups from ages 50 all the way up to 75.

The tournament helps fundraise for the college's volleyball program, and student athletes help score keep and referee some of the games.

"There's a lot of interaction between the new generation of players, and the older generation of players. Our players are always amazed at the skill and aptitude and just overall abilities of the players and it's kind of inspiring," says Rothe.

This weekend's senior games provided competition and fun for all ages.

The average age of the athletes participating is 66 years old, while the oldest participant is 94 years old and competed in track and field.

You can learn more about the 'Palm Desert Senior Games and International Sports Festival' and the Desert Recreation District in our story here.