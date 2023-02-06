Mexican Delegates visit Palm Springs ahead of San Miguel de Allende ‘sister city’ signing

The Palm Springs Sister City Committee is welcoming thirteen Mexican delegates from its first “Sister City”, San Miguel de Allende.

We spoke to both the President and Vice President of the committee about their plans to sign Palms Springs' new sister city.

Al Johnson, President of the Palm Springs Sister Committee says several partnerships will take place between the two cities.

"You're going to find a big exchange with hospitality with cultural events, with theaters, with music," says Johnson.

The thirteen delegates will be touring popular restaurants and landmarks before an official signing ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.

"What we envision right now is an exchange of people, our hospitality representatives will go down to San Miguel (de Allende.) We will learn mutually what others are doing and how we can incorporate what they're doing. And they can incorporate what we're doing, what's successful, what isn't successful," says Johnson.

San Miguel De Allende was selected by the Palm Springs Sister Committee because of their similarities.

Along with tourism and the arts, the partnership between the cities will benefit education as well.

Another scheduled stop for the group includes a tour of Cielo Vista Charter School on Tuesday.

"Students can have like a pen pal in Mexico, and we're going to be visiting one of the schools tomorrow with a delegation with the sole intention to discuss the opportunity to have that educational exchange," says Vice President, Hugo Loyola.

Once that officially signing is complete, Palm Springs officials are planning to make a trip of their own.

"We have yet for our mayor to go to San Miguel (de Allende.) We will have a similar signing of the partnership agreement in San Miguel, just as we're having here in Palm Springs this week," says Johnson.

The City of Palm Springs has reviewed the proposed agreement and approves of the new 'sister city' program.

Mayor Grace Garner and the rest of City Council will be in attendance. The signing is open to the public as well.

San Miguel de Allende's Mayor will also be holding a presentation on the city's offerings at the Palm Springs Convention Center that'll be open to the public as well.

The partnership between the two cities is set to last as long as the two are working together.

The idea for the sister city was presented by city councilmember, Jeffrey Bernstein back in 2019. The program will promote partnerships in politics, business, arts, and education.

Here is the itinerary of the events open to the public:

Presentation at the Palm Springs Convention Center

277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Time : 1:15 to 3:30 PM

Room Location: Presentation at Mesquite B

Signing Ceremony

3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Start Time : 10:00 AM End Time : 12:00 PM