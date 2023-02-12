Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a passenger van in Palm Springs Sunday evening.

Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros. The stretch of road was shut down during the investigation but has since been reopened.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger van was uninjured, according to the PSFD.

The cause of the crash has not yet known.

Palm Springs Police have reopened East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros following a traffic collision that happened after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: Steve Walczy

