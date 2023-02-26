Man arrested following stabbing in Cabazon

A man is behind bars following a stabbing in Cabazon.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it happened after 10:30 p.m. Saturday off Seminole Drive.

Someone heard a woman screaming, and when deputies arrived, they found the victim with several stab wounds.

Investigators identified the suspect and said he had already left the scene. He was later found just after 1 a.m. He has been arrested and accused of attempted murder.

There's no word on the condition of the victim.