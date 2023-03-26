Skip to Content
March 26, 2023 11:09 PM
Published 10:56 PM

Man arrested after armed robbery in Bermuda Dunes

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for an armed robbery in Bermuda Dunes. 

Deputies said it happened on Washington Street near Avenue 41 around 3 o'clock this afternoon. 

Investigators said the 40-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached the victim and demanded his property. The suspect was then found nearby after the incident and was arrested. 

Investigators also said he was booked for "brandishing a replica firearm" and robbery charges. 

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

