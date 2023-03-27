Family disputes police information in Beaumont missing pregnant woman case

The search continues for 22-year-old Cajairah Fraise, a pregnant woman from Moreno Valley, who went missing in Beaumont over a month ago.

Beaumont Police Department has classified her as a "critical missing" person and is asking the public, friends, family, and acquaintances for any helpful information. Police say she was 35 weeks pregnant when she disappeared and could have already given birth. Cajairah was last seen in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Beaumont, wearing a black shawl, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes.

Samantha Potts, a missing persons advocate with the organization Missing Justice, said the circumstances of Cajairah's disappearance appear strange.

"She just walks off, the family lets her walk off in that condition, on the coldest night. That's it's very alarming. It's very scary," Potts said. "She needs our help. She needs to be found."

Investigators have searched the area from the air and the ground, monitored social media, and put up missing person flyers. They have also requested copies of surveillance footage and searched for leads in phone records and places where Cajairah frequently went.

Police claimed in a press release that "the family is not cooperatively working with detectives," and that they were pleading for more information.

Cajairah's mother, Karah Fraise, disputes several key facts presented by police, including the timing of when she made the missing person report, and the claim that the family is not cooperating. She wrote in a statement to News Channel 3: "Cajairah’s family cooperated 100% with Beaumont detectives within their ability to do so."

She also alleged that the Beaumont police were slow to file a missing person report, and their lack of urgency resulted in almost all surveillance footage expiring.

"There's a lot of conflicting stories going on," Potts said. "The family is not working with the detectives. Detectives aren't working with the family. Which is it? Because we need to find her regardless of any situation that's going on."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department.