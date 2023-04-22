Four people arrested in a car-to-car shooting

The Riverside Sheriff's Thermal Station patrol units responded to an incident on Cairo Street Thursday night.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV, and four suspects ran from the police, and the SUV crashed into a house.

Deputies later arrested four suspects. Three men, ages 18,19, 22, and a 15-year-old boy. Investigators say the SUV and Silver Sedan shot at each other with semiautomatic handguns.

Authorities say the 19-year-old dropped a semiautomatic gun when he ran from deputies.