By
Published 9:45 PM

Four people arrested in a car-to-car shooting

  The Riverside Sheriff's Thermal Station patrol units responded to an incident on Cairo Street Thursday night.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV, and four suspects ran from the police, and the SUV crashed into a house. 

Deputies later arrested four suspects. Three men, ages 18,19, 22, and a 15-year-old boy. Investigators say the SUV and Silver Sedan shot at each other with semiautomatic handguns.

Authorities say the 19-year-old dropped a semiautomatic gun when he ran from deputies.

Brett Hernandez

