Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City

A driver is behind bars following a hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City that left a pedestrian dead.

It was reported after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, off Mission Drive.

Cathedral City firefighters found a 78-year-old man on the ground with a severe head wound and determined he had been hit by a car. He died at the scene.

Investigators said they identified the suspect vehicle and driver. He was found and arrested.

The identity of the victim has not been released.