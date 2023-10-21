Hundreds attend GROW at the Gardens event

The first annual GROW at the Gardens event occurred in Palm Desert today.

GROW was a mini-retreat open to the cancer community and their families with day-long wellness experiences focused on setting realistic goals, providing opportunities for personal growth, and promoting success through movement and education.

The event benefitted "Shay's Warriors," an organization to create community and support among cancer patients.

There were cycling classes, a yoga session, a fashion show and an intimate testimonial session where survivors living with cancer shared their stories.

"When you're going through cancer, it continues and we have to grow together, " said Shay Moraga, the founder of Shay's Warriors. "And we have to also grow in our new skins. Everybody loved today. I thought we had a really great community response."

The event was part of the Gardens on El Paseo's Community Initiative - aimed at supporting local non-profits.

They were able to donate 4 thousand dollars that will help send a handful of people to an annual cancer survivors retreat hosted by "Shay's Warriors."

To learn more about Shay's Warriors, visit www.shayswarriors.org.