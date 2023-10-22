Road crews work on Coachella Valley bridge repairs

Travelers should expect intermittent traffic breaks with expected delays of 15 to 20 minutes during construction.

The California Department of Transportation continues to work on a $3.7 million bridge upgrade project on State Route 74, State Route 79, State Route 86, State Route 111, State Route 243 and Interstate 10.

This project will take place in various locations throughout Riverside County, weather permitting.

The project includes concrete overlay, replacement of join seals on the bridges, and repair/replace approach slabs.

Work will take place in multiple locations in and near cities in Riverside, Beaumont San Jacinto, Perris, Hemet, Palm Springs and various unincorporated areas.

Hours of operation include Mondays through Fridays from 8 p.m. - 7 a.m.

One-way traffic control with flagging operations will be in effect at each end of the bridge locations.