Record high numbers projected for Thanksgiving travel

For the second year in a row, travel numbers are expected to break record highs over Thanksgiving break. According to The Automobile Club of Southern California, a projected 4.6 million Southern Californians will travel during the holiday, a three-percent increase from last year.

Around the country, more than 55.4 million Americans will be on the move, making it the third busiest Thanksgiving on record.

Some top destinations for Americans this year include, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Santa Barbara. A study conducted by INRIX found today will be the busiest day for Southern California freeways. In fact, the most impacted drive in the country will be along the I-5 stretch of highway North between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.