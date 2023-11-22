Skip to Content
Top Stories

Record high numbers projected for Thanksgiving travel

Pixabay
By
New
Published 12:06 PM

For the second year in a row, travel numbers are expected to break record highs over Thanksgiving break. According to The Automobile Club of Southern California, a projected 4.6 million Southern Californians will travel during the holiday, a three-percent increase from last year.

Around the country, more than 55.4 million Americans will be on the move, making it the third busiest Thanksgiving on record.

Some top destinations for Americans this year include, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Santa Barbara. A study conducted by INRIX found today will be the busiest day for Southern California freeways. In fact, the most impacted drive in the country will be along the I-5 stretch of highway North between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
local news
News
News Headlines
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Tori King

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content