Collision on I-10 Westbound near Washington Street results in pedestrian fatality

According to CHP Indio officials, on Friday shortly after 10 p.m. a car struck a pedestrian while driving Westbound on Interstate 10.

The driver was in a 2016 Scion driving in the number two lane. The collision happened east of Washington Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver stayed on site until CHP arrived.

The incident is still under investigation. Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.