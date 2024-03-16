Skip to Content
Top Stories

Collision on I-10 Westbound near Washington Street results in pedestrian fatality

By
New
Published 4:06 PM

According to CHP Indio officials, on Friday shortly after 10 p.m. a car struck a pedestrian while driving Westbound on Interstate 10.

The driver was in a 2016 Scion driving in the number two lane. The collision happened east of Washington Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver stayed on site until CHP arrived.

The incident is still under investigation. Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content