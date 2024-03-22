Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival hosts a culinary celebration

The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival is in full swing.

The festival hosts local and celebrity chefs and features a large selection of premium wines, handcrafted food, and cooking demonstrations.

With renowned chefs like Tyler Florence, Dominique Crenn, and Susan Feniger in attendance, attendees can expect internationally acclaimed flavors.

The festival boasts over 60 premium and sparkling wines from around the world. Additional beer and spirits options are available.

The grand tasting event takes place on Saturday and Sunday. There you can try new flavors and classic favorites.

Beyond food and wine, you can also immerse yourself in a jazz brunch, celebrity chef reception, four-course luncheon, and date farm tour.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the FIND Food Bank and the James Beard Foundation.

For tickets and more information, head to this site.