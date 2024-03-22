Powerlifters setting the bar high ahead of the Coachella Strength Classic 

The Coachella Strength Classic is the desert's only powerlifting competition.

Sixty powerlifters will competitively lift hundreds of pounds at the Universal Training Center in Indio on Sunday.

And it takes months of preparation to get to this moment.

Coachella Valley native Jiovanni Duarte has been training to beat the state's squat record for three months. "I have to be very disciplined with myself," Duarte said. "I just want to set that standard for myself. And really just go up and chase after these goals."

Duarte is aiming to squat 600 pounds on the platform during the Coachella Strength Classic. "Every day I just focus on the man in the mirror," said Duarte. "And if that's just beating myself, I'm hoping to do that."

Cesar Ponce is also competing in the Coachella Strength Classic. He's been waiting for this moment since he was in high school. "I started training hard and getting bigger numbers. My goal for Sunday is to total about 1903 pounds. So it's a 740 squat, 475 bench, and a 715 deadlift."

Medals will be awarded to the top three competitors in each weight class.