The White Party celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, hosting series of events in Palm Springs

The White Party is returning to Palm Springs for its 34th year.

The LGBTQ+ celebration is one of the largest of its kind.

Iconic DJs and artists are part of the weekend-long circuit party.

There are 3 days of events including house music performances, pool parties, and dancing.

Parties begin Friday, with a pool party at The Saguaro Hotel, which is the 2024 host hotel.

On Friday night, the Margaritaville Resort will host an all-night party.

Saturday follows with more day-to-night parties.

The event's grand finale takes place on Sunday. This year's T-Dance will be at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and the theme is 'Pharaoh.' Two DJs, Dan Slater and GSP, will perform. "We've come through a really rough patch in the last 4 years; let's celebrate and have fun," said Slater, "We need to be supportive of each other and enjoy the fact that we can all come together and be at White Party in Palm Springs."

Pop singer Ava Max, best known for her songs "The Motto" and "Kings and Queens," will headline the weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to WhitePartyGlobal.com.