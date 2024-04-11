Coachella Valley Fast Pitch uplifts local entrepreneurs during Riverside County Innovation Month 

The Coachella Valley Fast Pitch will take place at Cathedral City Hall on Friday, April 12.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m.

Hosted by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership and the Desert Business Association, the Fast Pitch is a component of Riverside County Innovation Month, which celebrates entrepreneurial endeavors.

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present their emerging business concepts to a panel of expert judges and audience members.

The judging panel comprises Jeffrey Bernstein, Mayor of Palm Springs; Jake Wuest, Market President of First Bank; and Todd Hooks, Director of Economic Development for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite presenter.

Prizes worth $1,500 will be awarded to the top contestants.

One victorious participant from the fast pitch will be selected by the judges to advance to the Riverside County Fast Pitch Finale on April 30th.

The total prize pool for the county-wide competition will exceed $25,000.

For tickers, head to this site.