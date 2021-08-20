Bomb threat suspect to appear in court, charges to be announced Friday afternoon

CNN - US Politics



By Christina Carrega and Tierney Sneed, CNN

A North Carolina man who was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol on Thursday is expected in court Friday for his initial appearance, the Justice Department said.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is scheduled to go before US Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather after 1 p.m. ET. William Miller, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office, said charges against Roseberry will be announced at the court appearance.

Attorney information for Roseberry was not immediately available.

The incident prompted multiple buildings in the area to be evacuated Thursday as authorities responded to an “active bomb threat investigation,” the US Capitol Police wrote on Twitter.

USCP said in a news release later Thursday that no bomb was found in Roseberry’s truck but that he did possess suspected bomb-making material. DC Police said in a tweet that the vehicle he was driving had been “cleared,” and that road closures near the scene were lifted. USCP Chief Tom Manger, who told reporters on Thursday that authorities couldn’t yet identify a motive, said that so far there is “no indication” Roseberry was acting with others.

Roseberry had been live-streaming from the scene, Manger said. A roughly half-hour Facebook video showed him inside a truck, holding a cannister that he said was a bomb and speaking about a “revolution.” The video and Roseberry’s Facebook profile have since been removed.

On Roseberry’s now-removed Facebook page, he frequently made pro-Trump posts and posted videos from Trump’s “Million MAGA March” on November 14.

CNN’s Whitney Wild, Devan Cole, Lauren Fox, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.