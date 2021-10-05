Skip to Content
Storms move east, Coachella Valley skies clearing

Storms, some of which have turned severe continue, to fire up as a low pressure system that brought light rain and thunderstorms to the Valley this morning moves eastward.

Rainfall capped off with very minimal totals in the early morning hours.

There is still the slight possibility of residual showers in the mountains nearby this afternoon, but growing less likely as the low pulls to the east.

For the next 48 hours we'll enjoy drier conditions, but late Thursday another system moves in offering a chance of rain into early Friday.

