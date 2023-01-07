First Alert Weather Alert: Rain expected Tuesday

It's a wet day for Northern California, but conditions remain mild locally. Partly cloudy skies and light winds are expected through the weekend. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and low 70s for daytime highs, which are considered seasonable.

Chances for rain increase as we approach the start of the work week. While Monday will be mostly dry, rain is currently set to arrive late in the evening and continue through much of the day on Tuesday. The Coachella Valley could see around a quarter of an inch of rainfall accumulation with higher amounts possible for areas to the west. Winds will likely increase between 15-20 mph. Snow levels will also eventually drop as low as 5500 ft. by Tuesday night.

The First Alert Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday ahead of these changing conditions. Following this next round of incoming rain, drier and calmer conditions are expected through the end of the week. Another wave of moisture already looks possible by next weekend, but it's too soon to say how much of an impact it will have locally. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates in the days ahead.

