First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds through Monday at 4 p.m. During this time, powerful winds are expected, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley as an area of low pressure churns up the atmosphere.

Here's a look at some of the strongest winds expected later today.

By later this evening, those winds will gradually ease.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning extending through the San Gorgonio Pass and into North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. It has also expanded to include the Little San Bernardino Mountains, wrapping around to areas farther east like Desert Center. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory. Air quality will likely remain reduced for the start of the week.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Wind Blown Dust Advisory until 2 p.m. today as winds will pick up and and dust.

Winds are expected to lighten by this evening, with occasional breezy conditions expected throughout the upcoming week. Frosty starts are possible for much of the upcoming week, especially Monday night through Tuesday morning. Daytime temperatures remain below seasonable averages by 5-10°.