More rain, wind, and snow ahead

Spotty showers continue across the region today with additional snow for our local mountains. This is just a precursor to the next big event coming our way on Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued ahead of widespread rain for the valley and surrounding areas. Due to expect rainfall totals around a half inch for the desert and higher amounts west, it's likely we will see significant flow through the Whitewater River and Coachella Storm Water Channel by Wednesday morning. Flooding is also possible.

In addition to expected rain, gusty winds and additional snow are expected. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch (brown) and Winter Storm Watch (blue) starting Tuesday morning. Peak wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible. Our mountains may see snow levels drop as low as 4000 ft. where we could see up to 8 inches of snow. Elevations above 7000 ft. could see between two and five feet of additional snow by Wednesday.

Following Tuesday's First Alert Weather Alert, rain and snow will taper through Wednesday. Temperatures slowly recover toward the low 70s and conditions remain mild through the end of the week and the start of the weekend.