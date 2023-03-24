Seasonably cool and quiet weekend ahead

We start our Friday morning with a Wind Advisory in place from the National Weather Service until 10 a.m. for areas stretching from Beaumont into Desert Hot Springs. Those with morning commutes through the San Gorgonio Pass should expect gusty conditions out on the roads. Breezy conditions will continue for Friday before winds subside by Saturday.

We continue to see seasonably cool yet mild temperatures for today and through the weekend. An average daytime high temperature for late March is 83° for Palm Springs. Warmer temperatures are expected by midweek next week, but they will be short-lived.

Another storm system is set to arrive for California by the middle of next week, increasing winds locally with the possibility of another round of precipitation by Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s during this time, so enjoy the 70s while they last.