Windy evenings, temperatures spike ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory beginning Monday evening at 5 p.m. lasting until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. Winds between 20-30 mph are possible with occasionally stronger gusts. This, along with warm temperatures and overall dry conditions, contribute to a trend toward elevated fire weather through the middle of the upcoming week.

While temperatures are due to soar between 110-115° by the end of the upcoming week, Monday remains seasonably warm with low triple digit daytime highs expected.

High pressure builds throughout the week, sending temperatures above normal from Friday to Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will sit comfortable in the 70s and 80s for the days to come.