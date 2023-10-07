Skip to Content
Triple digit temperatures in October

Daytime high temperatures in Southern California continue to soar. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for areas west of the Coachella Valley until 7 p.m. Saturday.

As we look ahead to the upcoming week, the current ridge of high pressure breaks down and a new trough moves in its place. This will trigger gusty conditions starting Monday night through Tuesday, ushering in much cooler temperatures.

More seasonable conditions return soon. Daytime high temperatures sink to the low 90s by the middle of the week, and overnight lows drop to the mid 60s.

Kelley Moody

