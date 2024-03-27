Skip to Content
Easter weekend storm poised to move in

today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Expect sunny and mild conditions through tomorrow, but changes arrive late Friday into the weekend. A storm developing to our North will bring in breezy conditions and a good chance of rain by Saturday, with showers possible.

That "cold-core" low will also bring some snow to our local mountains Saturday into Sunday as temperatures wrapping around the low are colder than normal.

Today, highs are expected to warm up nicely, headed into the lower 80s through tomorrow.

Rain is likely on Saturday with showers lingering into Sunday before clearing out early next week. There is a strong likelihood of a First Alert Weather Alert for the weekend.

Patrick Evans

