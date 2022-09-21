Local nonprofit Desert X surprised with $10,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant
Local nonprofit Desert X was surprised with a $10,000 grant. It's all made possible by the Coachella Valley Spotlight grant: a partnership between News Channel 3 and H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. It recognizes local nonprofits making a difference in the community.
Catharine Reed and Mike Stutz from the Berger Foundation and Kent Kay with News Channel 3 surprised Desert X founder and president Susan Davis with the grant.
Desert X's mission is to create and present international contemporary art exhibitions that engage with desert environments through site-specific installations by acclaimed artists from around the world.
It is an organization with a passion for contemporary art and the goal to create cross-cultural dialogue while engaging both audiences and artists. It seeks to create a visual response to current issues.
The first Desert X was in 2017. It included 16 artists who created works for locations from Whitewater Preserve to Coachella. The exhibition was a success and since then, the organization has continued to grow.