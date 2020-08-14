Record High Temperature Watch Into Next Week

7-Day Forecast

There's a lot of heat across the desert southwest thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that will stay with us into next week.

Palm Springs has already reached 118° this afternoon. The record for the date is 117° from 2019.

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect at noon today and will remain in place through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday for elevations below 5,000'.

We'll be on "record watch" each day moving forward with dangerous temperatures forecast each afternoon.

It's not only heat we're dealing with but also humidity. Monsoon moisture will be a factor this weekend bringing the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm to the mountains and High Desert.

Stay in the know! Search 'KESQ First Alert' in the App or Google Play store to download the weather app for FREE.