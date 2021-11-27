Dry, sunny weekend for holiday travel

Roads have been busy today as holiday visitors exit the valley. Weather conditions remain ideal for travel, with clear skies and generally light winds. Winds get slightly stronger through the San Gorgonio Pass and in mountains to our southwest.

KESQ - I-10 AROUND 3:30 PM

Extremely dry conditions continue with low relative humidity values. Negative dew points indicate a severe lack of moisture in the atmosphere.

KESQ

Temperatures will be on the rise tomorrow. Daytime highs are anticipated to reach at least 10° above normal for this time of year. Sunshine and calm conditions are set to stick around.

KESQ

While high pressure continues to dominate the forecast, warmer temperatures are expected through Wednesday. Each day of next week is should see temperatures reach the 80s with overnight lows also staying above normal in the 50s and 60s.