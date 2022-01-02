Cold morning followed by a midweek warm-up

The Coachella Valley is waking up extra chilly this morning, with temperatures dipping down to the 20s in some eastern cities. We came close to tying up the 1970 record low temperature for Thermal at 20°.

The National Weather Association issued a Freeze Warning last night through Monday morning at 8 a.m. to account for these cold morning conditions. Calm winds, clear skies, and dry conditions have all contributed to the overnight drop of temperatures.

Warmer conditions are expected in the days to come. Temperatures should make it to the mid-60s by Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and overall calm conditions as we start the first work week of 2022.

High pressure builds throughout the week, bringing above-normal temperatures back by Wednesday. Current models indicate an overall dry pattern through the second week of January.

While overnight temperatures will likely stay cool for the next few days, daytime highs should return to the 70s by Wednesday.

