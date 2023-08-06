Hot and dry weekend continues, changes ahead

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for the valley until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 109° until the start of the work week.

Conditions are staying dry for now as high pressure continues to dominate over the desert southwest. This changes by the start of the week as a trough of low pressure allows more moisture to enter the region.

This influx of moisture is likely to bring muggier conditions and the return of seasonal temperatures. High elevation thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of the week due to the extra moisture.