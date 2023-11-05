Skip to Content
Breezy cool down to start the week

Onshore winds return by Monday evening. It will breezy through Tuesday, especially in wind prone spots. Here's a look at expected Monday night winds.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for daytime highs through Monday. After that, cooler temperatures follow in the 70s and 80s through the rest of the week.

There is a potential for a Santa Ana Wind event on Wednesday that could mean gusty conditions along the Little San Bernardino Mountains. Overnight low temperatures will stay mostly in the 50s.

Kelley Moody

