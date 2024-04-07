Prepping for rising temperatures, eclipse viewing

Monday's mostly clear skies should be ideal for viewing of the total solar eclipse. Since Southern California is not in the path of totality, expect a maximum view around 11:12 a.m. with the lower half of the sun hidden.

As the day continues and we regain a full view of the sun, we'll also see winds switch directions. Offshore flow will bring in drier air from the north and widespread breezy conditions through the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build in the days following, resulting in a spike in temperatures to 90s by Wednesday. Another trough of low pressure arrives just before the weekend, dropping temperatures back below normal by Saturday and Sunday. There are early indications of possible precipitation during this window, but data in the days ahead will help clarify potential impact and timing.