Warm for the weekend, wind returns Monday

Warm temperatures continue through the weekend with plenty of dry air across the weekend. Here's a look at Sunday's conditions if you're planning to head down to Palm Springs for the Pride Parade.

Winds pick back up on Monday evening as a Pacific trough moves in, increasing our onshore flow. It will stay breezy through Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team will assess in the days ahead if a Weather Alert will need to be issued for gusty conditions.

More wind means much cooler temperatures, dropping around 10 degrees from Monday to Tuesday. Mid to upper 70s are expected through the end of the week.