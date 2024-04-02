Palm Springs Public Arts Commission considers new location for George Floyd Mural

The Palm Springs Public Arts Commission will discuss the possibility of relocating a mural of George Floyd at meeting this Thursday.

The mural was painted on the side of a building in downtown Palm Springs in the summer of 2020.

You can watch and read our coverage of the mural unveiling here.

According to the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission, the tribute was meant to be temporary as the building is not on public property. The commission will vote on the possibility of relocating the mural this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission and residents regarding the mural.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.