Rain + Snow + Cooler Temperatures

Weather

More rain than originally anticipated squeezed out of the low pressure system that made its way across the Southland today. It doesn't take a lot of rain to set a record here in the desert. Both Thermal (0.08") and Palm Springs (0.23") set a daily rainfall record.

The skies have cleared this evening as the system moves east, bringing the abundance of moisture with it.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, above 4,000', as more snow is on the way!

More rain is on the way as well. High rainfall totals still look to be west of the Coachella Valley but accumulation under a tenth of an inch is expected for the desert.

Temperatures remain on the cool side through the week with a gradual warming into the 70s by the weekend.