Below average weekend, but a warm up is in the forecast

Weather

We've been experiencing cooler than normal conditions and that will continue into Sunday, with a trough of low pressure dipping further into Southern California. This will bring with it the chance to see some showers to the west of the Coachella Valley, as well as snow for the San Bernardino Mountains above 5,500 ft.

Here in the valley, we'll be experiencing some areas of gusty winds out of the west-northwest. Sustained winds are expected to be 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Below normal conditions will not be lasting for long. By Monday, temperatures will be right around the seasonal average of 81° in Palm Springs. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, reaching almost 90° by next weekend.