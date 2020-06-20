Summer is here!

Weather

Happy Summer Solstice! Today at 2:43 p.m. the summer season began and that means it's the longest day and shortest night of the year. The summer season runs through September 22.

For us here in the desert, summer means those triple digits are here to stay. Today, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 107°. That's a few degrees above the seasonal average of 103°.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into this upcoming week due to high pressure building. Temperatures are expected to near 110° midweek.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Father's Day with temperatures sticking slightly above normal. Light winds are expected to pick up out of the northwest in the afternoon and evening hours, providing some relief.

Dew points are a bit elevated, reaching into the 50s for some areas of the Coachella Valley this weekend. Above normal temperatures stick around all week long!